Ontarians Select the Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario to take Bold Action on Housing Supply and Choice

Toronto, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders’ Association congratulates Premier Doug Ford and the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party on being re-elected to a second majority government. Ontario’s home builders, renovators, trade contractors and building suppliers look forward to advancing our collaborative relationship to address the housing supply crisis in Ontario.

“Our association applauds the Premier’s commitment to address the housing crisis head on by building 1.5 million new homes over ten years.” noted OHBA’s new CEO, Luca Bucci. “OHBA is ready to work with the provincial government to implement the bold solutions that will dramatically increase the supply of housing and make the dream of home ownership more affordable for the countless families and individuals who are unable to find a place to call home in a community where they can live, work and play."

Housing was a key issue for voters in this election, and the commitment to build 1.5 million homes in the next 10 years will require inspired policy changes that address the core issues restricting housing supply and driving up costs. These issues are development approval times, the availability of land, and the red tape that overregulates home building. Many of the solutions can be found through the recommendations from the Housing Affordability Task Force report, published in 2022, which provides the blueprint for necessary change that will increase the supply and lower the cost of homes.

“There is a blueprint to the problem, and people want solutions,” said Mr. Bucci. “The government can act quickly and decisively by working with our industry to implement the recommendations of the Housing Affordability Task Force. This would be a great first step to address the housing crisis – as it would bring supply online faster and ultimately make housing more attainable for the people and families looking to call Ontario home.”

About the Ontario Home Builders’ Association:

The Ontario Home Builders’ Association is the voice of the building, land development and professional renovation industry in Ontario. It represents 4,000 member companies organized into 27 local associations across the province, whose primary goal is to make housing more affordable by getting more homes built.

