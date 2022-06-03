apeman joins millions on the trendy platform e-commerce platform – TikTok Shop for their upcoming #SeekAdventure campaign

LONDON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- apeman announced today that they have collaborated with TikTok Shop for the brand’s upcoming campaign #SeekAdventure. Tech has become amongst one of the trendiest searches on TikTok, giving it its own namesake - #TechTok has generated more than 10.7B views as of May 2022.





The popular platform has become the common place for many consumers to gather to discover new products and must-buy items from their favourite creators. TikTok Shop, an e-commerce marketplace fully integrated into TikTok has welcomed many brands since their inception, drawing all types of consumers due to the ease of the purchasing journey.

To kickstart the campaign, apeman has collaborated with numerous top creators from the tech and gadget space such as Luke (@Lopwert) and Danzworld (@Danz_world) for #SeekAdventure, featuring exciting shoppable short videos and live shopping events for their fans to participate and be involved in. These videos and live events will showcase the top products for apeman’s large product catalogue and the products key unique features, all purchasable through the brand’s official TikTok Shop .

The #SeekAdventure campaign will take place from the 5th of June till the 15th of June 2022. The campaign will also feature the newly released SEEKER R1 and other tech gadgets such as home projectors, action cameras and dash cameras. During this period, the first 100 fans will be able to procure the SEEKER R1 for just £386.99 (retail price £429.99) alongside a mystery official apeman merchandise.





Any purchases during the #SeekAdventure campaign on the apeman’s TikTok Shop will also come with complimentary free shipping, 14-days no-questions asked returns, an additional year of extended warranty (2 years) plus a free upgrade to premium member status that will grant exclusive discount on apeman products during the brand’s festivals and promotional periods. Fans are invited to join the rest of the community by sharing their best tech set-up at home or in their office with the hashtag #PlayForward.

apeman has previously collaborated with cyclist KOLs such as BikeFolded and RunPlayBack, feel free to check out their review on YouTube and Instagram to find out more about SEEKER R1.

To stay updated about the #SeekAdventure campaign, apeman products, news, and promotions, please stay tuned to apeman’s Official website or follow them on their social media on their Official Facebook page and Instagram at @apeman_official . Alternatively, you can search up ‘apeman’ or #PlayForward to discover more about the campaign on TikTok Shop.

About apeman

apeman is a premium consumer electronics brand that specialises in outdoor lifestyle electronics solutions that are high-quality and innovative. The brand was established in 2016 by a team of avid explorers who wanted to combine their passions with the latest technology.

apeman has undergone a rebranding and has unveiled their new logo and slogan #PlayForward to encapsulate their new core identity that represents boldness, youthfulness and authenticity. apeman is committed to offer premium solutions without removing the ‘fun’ aspects of their product.

apeman products are currently available in selected global markets, such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and will continue to expand to more markets in the future.

