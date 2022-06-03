Dissolving Wood Pulp Market Report: Production, Trade and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'U.S. – Chemical Wood Pulp (Dissolving Grade) - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



U.S. Dissolving Wood Pulp Market Statistics

Imports 236.5 Million USD Exports 906.9 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Brazil, Canada, South Africa Top Export Destinations China, Indonesia, Japan

The U.S. dissolving wood pulp market rose notably to $745M in 2021, surging by 8.2% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). Over the past decade, consumption showed a relatively flat trend pattern. Dissolving wood pulp consumption peaked at $1.1B in 2018; however, from 2019 to 2021, consumption remained at a lower figure. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Dissolving Wood Pulp Production

In 2021, approx. 1.2M tonnes of dissolving wood pulp were produced in the United States. The total output volume increased at an average annual rate of +2.8% over the period from 2011 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Dissolving Wood Pulp Exports

In 2021, dissolving wood pulp exports from the United States stood at 790K tonnes, surging by 10% on the year before. The total export volume increased at an average annual rate of +3.0% over the period from 2011 to 2021. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports skyrocketed to $907M in 2021. The total export value increased at an average annual rate of +1.5% over the period from 2011 to 2021.

Exports by Country

Indonesia (262K tonnes), China (217K tonnes) and Germany (81K tonnes) were the main destinations of dissolving wood pulp exports from the United States, with a combined 71% share of total supplies.

In value terms, the largest markets for dissolving wood pulp exported from the United States were China ($282M), Indonesia ($252M) and Japan ($104M), together comprising 70% of total supplies.

In terms of the main countries of destination, Indonesia, with a CAGR of +49.0%, saw the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of exports over the past decade. Shipments for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Export Prices by Country

The average export price for dissolving wood pulp stood at $1,147 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 21% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat for the major overseas markets. In 2021, the highest price was recorded for prices to Japan ($1,431 per tonne) and China ($1,302 per tonne), while the average price for exports to Indonesia ($962 per tonne) and Belgium ($999 per tonne) were amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Japan (+0.8%), while the prices for the other major destinations experienced mixed trend patterns.

U.S. Dissolving Wood Pulp Imports

In 2021, overseas purchases of dissolving wood pulp increased by 25% to 247K tonnes, rising for the sixth year in a row after three years of decline. Overall, imports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern over the last decade.

In value terms, imports rose remarkably to $237M in 2021. Imports peaked at $379M in 2012; however, from 2013 to 2021, imports remained at a lower figure.

Imports by Country

In 2021, Brazil (177K tonnes) constituted the largest supplier of dissolving wood pulp to the United States, accounting for a 72% share of total imports. Moreover, dissolving wood pulp imports from Brazil exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest supplier, Canada (32K tonnes), sixfold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by South Africa (12K tonnes), with a 5% share.

In value terms, Brazil ($160M) constituted the largest supplier of dissolving wood pulp to the United States, comprising 67% of total imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Canada ($36M), with a 15% share of total supplies. It was followed by South Africa, with a 7% share.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value from Brazil stood at +5.1%. The remaining supplying countries recorded the following average annual rates of imports growth: Canada (-17.2% per year) and South Africa (-2.9% per year).

Import Prices by Country

The average import price for dissolving wood pulp stood at $958 per tonne in 2021, dropping by -10.5% against the previous year. Prices varied noticeably by the country of origin: the country with the highest price was South Africa ($1,347 per tonne), while the price for Austria ($778 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Norway (+0.7%), while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced a decline.

