New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "5G Applications and Services Market Segment by Communication ; by End user and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191815/?utm_source=GNW

The International Telecommunications Union evidently identified that the 5 G network speed is projected to reach a downloading rate of 20GB/second and unloading of 10GB/second. In addition, 5G offers new features such as network slicing which helps operators build many virtual networks in a single 5G network.



Market Highlights

Global 5G Applications and Services market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 34.85 % in 2030.

Global 5G Applications and Services to surpass USD 539.23 billion by 2030 from USD 163.63 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 34.85 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. In the efforts to maintain intense competition environments, many vertical industries are concentrating more aggressively on technological changes to improve ultimate productivity and operational efficiency. 5G wireless technology has the potential to support notable vertical transformations by reducing overall cost and increasing profitability. Further emphasis will continue on enhancing energy monitoring and management as well as better access to the network for energy production and distribution over the projected timeframe.



Global 5G Applications and Services: Segments

Smart cities segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Applications and Services market is segmented by End-user into Broadband Services, Connected Vehicles, Smart Buildings, Smart Cities, Connected Factories, Smart Utilities, and Connected Healthcare. Smart city devices consist of bundled strategies for smart traffic management, smart parking, environmental surveillance, water, and waste governance as well as solutions for public safety. With increasing IoT-enabled traction in connected solutions, many providers are able to download to the 5G-based interconnection model, resulting in increased vertical area where 5G can focus.



EMBB segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global 5G Applications and Services is divided by Communication into FWA, eMBB, MMTC, and URLLC. 5G network operators concenter themselves on improving broadband functions, such as high-speed cloud play, AR/VR, High definition, and continuous video calls. This is due to the initial focus of 5G network operators. The actual rollout phase should concentrate on a non-standalone 5G wireless cloud platform. The eMBB provides high residential and business connection speeds. As a result, eMBB will respond to multiple applications including car infotainment, 4K video availability, and virtual meetings, thereby boosting the growth of the eMBB segment during the forecast period.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Implementation in transport sector

Transport and Logistics is another vertical sector that could provide the 5G services industry with future opportunities. The concept of vehicle-to-all communication (V2X) has, for example, laid the foundation for autonomous driving and connected vehicles. 5G services would have a critical role to play in delivering smooth communications between vehicle and infrastructure (V2I) and vehicle to vehicle (V2V), to lessen the risk of road accidents. In the projected timeframe, increasing emphasis will be placed on maintaining a safe and improved driving experience for connected vehicles.



Increase in overall productivity

In the efforts to maintain intense competition environments, many vertical industries are concentrating more aggressively on technological changes to improve ultimate productivity and operational efficiency. 5G wireless technology has the potential to support notable vertical transformations by reducing overall cost and increasing profitability. Further emphasis will continue on enhancing energy monitoring and management as well as better access to the network for energy production and distribution over the projected timeframe.



Restraint

High prices charged from customers

Governments quote substantially high prices for 5G spectrum procurement service providers. There is no other option for service providers other than to transfer these expenses to the end customer. Obviously, end-users would have to pay more money for 5G network operators to be available. The market growth from 2020 to 2030 should be impeded by high spectrum prices and subsequent rise of 5G service subscription prices.



Global 5G Applications and Services: Key Players

Airtel India

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Vodafone Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

China Mobile Limited

Nokia

Deutsche Telekom AG

SAMSUNG

Vodafone Limited

Intel Corporation

AT & T Intellectual Property

Cisco

KT Corp.

Verizon Wireless

Other Prominent Players



Global 5G Applications and Services: Regions

Global 5G Applications and Services market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Global 5G Applications and Services in North America held the largest market share of XX% in the year 2020. Some of the major investments in the 5G network infrastructure are being made in the United States. In 2020 mobile operators in the U.S. invested approximately USD XX billion in the development of mobile infrastructure. In order to contribute to the market growth of North American countries throughout the predicted period, aggressive investment in the US in building intelligent homes, creating smart industries, and developing smart city projects have been made which contributed towards the market growth.



Global 5G Applications and Services is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa and Rest of MENA

Global 5G Applications and Services report also contains analysis on:



5G Applications and Services Segments:



By Communication Type

FWA

eMBB

MMTC

URLLC

By End-user

Broadband Services

Connected Vehicle

Smart Buildings

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Utilities

Connected Healthcare

5G Applications and Services Dynamics

5G Applications and Services Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191815/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________