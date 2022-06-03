Global In-orbit Satellite Service Market Growth Opportunities Report 2022: From 2020 to 2030, There are 53 Satellites Planned for Launch

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-orbit Satellite Service Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-orbit satellite service accelerates innovation for the NewSpace economy, enhances national security, and enables next-generation space missions.

In addition, in-orbit and de-orbit satellite service is a technology transformation in the NewSpace sector to replace damaged parts on satellites, improve and expand the lifetime of satellites, and reduce the cost of launching new satellites.

From 2020 to 2030, there are 53 satellites planned for launch. An increasing number of satellite launches will enable new growth opportunities for both the in-orbit and the de-orbit satellite services market.

Key Issues Addressed:



How will the market landscape evolve?

What are the key development strategies implemented by the key participants to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the challenging factors that drive the in-orbit satellite services market growth?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting market growth?

What opportunities do NewSpace companies have?

What will be the impacts of COVID-19 on the NewSpace market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on In-orbit Satellite Service

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers for In-orbit Satellite Service

Growth Restraints for In-orbit Satellite Service

Scope

Key Competitors in In-orbit Satellite Service

In-orbit Satellite Service Activities

Future Satellite Launches

In-orbit Satellite Servicing Company Headquarters - Regional

Satellite Service Missions - Inspection & Debris Removal

Recent Developments in In-orbit Service Market

Key Trends and Opportunities

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite-enabled Mission Life Extension for Large Satellites

Growth Opportunity 2: In-space Manufacturing Capabilities for Increased Demand of Satellites

Growth Opportunity 3: Space Robotics for In-orbit Satellite Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmte1w