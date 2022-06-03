New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Smart Glass Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283216/?utm_source=GNW





The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the market as declined vehicle production and shutdown of manufacturing units resulted in slowdown in the market. However, as restrictions relived, and automobile production started gaining traction owing to which, the market is anticipated to have positive growth during the forecast period.



Innovations in automotive smart glass and rising applications of smart glass in premium and luxury vehicles, are expected to drive demand in the market. Further, the growing participation of key automotive players like Tesla, Tata, Mercedes, BMW, etc., in the market through active launches and collaborations with automotive smart glass manufacturers is anticipated to further support the growth of market during the forecast period.



Expansion of the automotive industry across the globe, along with increasing sales of SUVs and premium cars, is expected to drive sales of automotive smart glass. Mercedes-Benz uses smart glass technology for the "Magic Sky Control"roof on some of its vehicles, and McLaren offering it as an option in the McLaren 720S. Some car brands, including Jaguar and Land Rover, have recently released new car models with heated front windshields. A heated front windshield is ideal for Pennsylvania winters because it’s able to defog and defrost faster than standard types.



Regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe are forecasted to be the fastest-growing automotive smart glass market. In Asia-Pacific, China is expected to continue to be the driver of the market, with Japan being the hub of technology in the automotive sector.



Key Market Trends



Rise in penetration of suspended particle devices (SPD) in vehicles



SPD can improve users driving experience. SPD-smart sunroofs, roof systems, windows, and visors turn car glass or plastic into a dynamically adjustable and responsive light-management system. Depending on the post-processing operations, SPD glasses provide a minimum haze of 2.5%. SPD glasses are more efficient than other smart glasses, with an average consumption of 1.5 watt per sq. m compared to the 3 watt per sq. m of the energy requirement of PDLC smart glass. According to Continental, SPD smart glass results in a 4 gram per km carbon dioxide reduction, improving the driving range by 5.5%. Using SPD smart glass, Mercedes reduced the heat by up to 10? Celsius (18? Fahrenheit).



Suspended particle device, a film that converts the transparency of car sunroofs and other glass to opaque, prevents the infrared and ultraviolet radiation that overheats interiors and prematurely ages leather and other materials. For instance, SPD glass is now available on a few high-end Mercedes models, notably the S-class sedan and SL roadster.



Several countries have implemented limitations on the distribution and transit of raw materials due to the impact of COVID-19, disrupting the supply chain of smart films. The limits have had a significant influence on smart glass pricing. Shutdowns of manufacturing plants, particularly in the automobile sector, have resulted in a massive decline in market income.



Lack of consumer awareness of long-term advantages and a rising number of complications such as high cost would most likely operate as a market restraint for the expansion of suspended particle devices (SPD) for smart windows in the projected period. The high cost of items and their ease of availability will be the most significant and immediate barrier to the market’s growth.



Europe is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate in the Market



The demand for luxury cars has increased across the region over the past few years. Additionally, there has been a huge shift from traditional features toward advanced convenience features, such as a sunroof and automatic tinted glass owing to the increasing demand for advanced convenience features and luxury cars, over the forecast period, post-pandemic. Some of the major factors driving the growth of the market are a rise in sales of passenger cars in the major markets of Europe, increasing sales of luxury cars, and the increasing demand and preference for a sunroof in the vehicles.



German automotive sector is the backbone of the European automotive industry for the last decades. Germany evolves into one of the largest countries when it comes to the production and innovation of high-tech automotive products. In addition, a net of +60% growth has been observed in Europe’s automotive sector for R&D on the back of Germany. This showcase the strong innovation hub playing a pivot role in the demand for automotive smart glass.



In May 2022 Microsoft and Volkswagen collaborated to put augmented reality glasses in motion. The future of mobility by researchers at German automaker Volkswagen, who see augmented reality as one of the key elements of the future mobility concept. To get a little closer to this vision, Volkswagen has worked with Microsoft to make the mixed reality glasses HoloLens 2 available for the first time in mobile vehicles.



The automotive industry in the United Kingdom witnessed a downturn due to various factors, including COVID-19 and Brexit, which impacted the vehicle sales from 2017 onward. The production figures, especially for passenger cars, have also been decreasing. For instance,



According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), on April 5, UK passenger car sales decreased 14.3% to 243,479 units in March 2022. Year-to-date sales decreased 1.9%, with 417,560 cars registered in the first three months of 2022.

Several new car launches with smart glass are likely to encourage manufacturers operating in this segment. Hence, many car manufacturers, like Audi, BMW, Nissan, and Range Rover, are offering sunroof options in their popular models, like Q-series, X-series, Qashqai, and Evoque, respectively. For instance, In January 2020, BMW, in CES 2020, introduced intelligent glass control in iNextits electric SUV, which is a reflective type of glass that can be activated both manually and automatically. Through various sensors, glass can pick up any specific position of the sun, through which only certain areas of the window will be adjusted to keep excessive heat and light away.



Competitive Landscape



The automotive smart glass market is moderately consolidated, with few major players such as Saint Gobin, AGC Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Gentex Corporation, and Cornering Inc. have significant shares in the market, due to their well established and developed products among various automakers. The companies are focusing on innovative technologies and following strategies, like acquisition, licensing the technology, and partnership, to expand, sustain, and capture the potential demand for rapid adoption of technological trends in the automotive industry. For instance,



In April 2022, AGP Group partnered with OMERS Capital Markets (“OMERS”) and BMO Financial Group (“BMO”) and did a debt financing agreement of USD 250 million to accelerate the company’s global expansion plan.

In September 2021, Gauzy Ltd announced partnerships with leading companies, including Vision Systems, LG Display, BMW, and Texas Instruments, during the International Motor Show in Munich, Germany. The company also showcased its LCG technology, which is setting a new standard in advance glazing.



