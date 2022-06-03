Global Commercial Aircraft Engine Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Strategic Partnerships with Independent MRO Vendors to Expand Footprint

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Engine Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total market was worth $29.94 billion in revenue in 2021 and, considering the COVID-19 pandemic impact, should witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2021 to 2032.
The global commercial aircraft engine market is prioritizing solutions that increase aircraft fuel efficiency and help airlines achieve sustainability targets. This study provides an 11-year market forecast from 2022 to 2032, covering aircraft engines used in commercial narrow-body, wide-body, regional jet, and turboprop aircraft.
The study also examines revenues across the linefit, retrofit, and aftermarket segments. In 2021, linefit accounted for 84.3% of the market share, driven by the delivery of new aircraft to airlines. Demand for retrofit and aftermarket services comes from the airlines' need to maintain existing aircraft fleets.
Demand for narrow-body aircraft like Boeing 737 Max and Airbus A320neo will spur demand for aircraft engines. However, pandemic-related air travel decline and weak demand for regional jets and turboprop aircraft have led Mitsubishi Aerospace and De Havilland Canada to cease the manufacture of SpaceJet and Dash-8, respectively. Furthermore, the Russo-Ukraine War limits the opportunities for aircraft engine manufacturers to market their equipment to Russian-built commercial aircraft.
The study includes regional analyses for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Demand for new aircraft, which led to peak production levels in 2018, came from emerging economies, particularly China.
Although it could take until 2024 to return to pre-pandemic levels of production, China and other Asian countries are expected to remain the largest customers ordering new aircraft. Airlines in the United States and Europe are more focused on restructuring their fleets by replacing old aircraft with more fuel-efficient ones to manage operational expenditure and maintenance costs.
GE Aviation, CFM, Rolls-Royce, and Pratt & Whitney are the four leading commercial aircraft engine manufacturers. They prioritize utilizing new technologies such as additive manufacturing and aircraft engine health monitoring systems to support airlines through maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. They also partner with other industry stakeholders to reduce their carbon footprint, primarily through sustainable aviation fuel research and usage.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What is the size and state of the global commercial aircraft engine market?
- How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the market?
- What are the market growth drivers and restraints?
- How will the latest technology trends affect the market?
- Who are the key market participants, and how well-positioned are they competitively?
- What are the significant growth opportunities for commercial aircraft engine manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Aircraft Engine Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Market Participants
- List of Commercial Aircraft Engines
- Key Growth Metrics
- Linefit Market Value Chain
- Retrofit and Aftermarket Market Value Chain
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Segment
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3 Technology Trends
- Patent Landscape - Additive Manufacturing for Aircraft Engine
- Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring
- Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Process
- Commercial Aircraft Health Monitoring Application
- Patent Landscape - Aircraft Engine Health Monitoring
4 Sustainable Aviation Fuel
- Sustainable Aviation Fuel Regulations
- Sustainability Initiatives from Aircraft Engine OEMs
- Role of Key Stakeholders in Increasing Sustainable Aviation Fuel Use
- Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul
- GE Aviation's MRO Program
- Rolls-Royce's MRO Program
- Pratt & Whitney's MRO Program
5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Asia-Pacific
- Key Growth Metrics for Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast for Asia-Pacific
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Asia-Pacific
6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - North America
- Key Growth Metrics for North America
- Revenue Forecast for North America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for North America
7 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Europe
- Key Growth Metrics for Europe
- Revenue Forecast for Europe
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Europe
8 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Latin America
- Key Growth Metrics for Latin America
- Revenue Forecast for Latin America
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for Latin America
9 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Middle East and Africa
- Key Growth Metrics for the Middle East and Africa
- Revenue Forecast for the Middle East and Africa
- Revenue Forecast Analysis for the Middle East and Africa
10 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increase R&D in Manufacturing Aircraft Engines Fully Powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel
- Growth Opportunity 2: Enhance Digital Capabilities to Provide Valuable Insights to Airlines
- Growth Opportunity 3: Form Strategic Partnerships with Independent MRO Vendors to Expand Footprint
11 Next Steps
