Plant Growth Chambers Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)

There was a shortage of technical labor at production sites as people were not allowed to move around. Thus, it took more time than normal to rectify the technical faults.



There is increasing adoption of plant growth chambers for both industrial and academic research purposes. The need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with the increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, fueled a significant rise in the demand for plant growth chambers across the world. Moreover, a decreased arable land worldwide is driving the demand for these artificial growth chambers for sustainable crop production.



The market is relatively mature in North America and Europe, while it is emerging rapidly in Asia-Pacific and South America. Short plant chambers occupy a larger share of the market by application than others, as they are less expensive than the chambers that can accommodate taller plants.



In terms of market share, ThermoFisher, Conviron, Weiss Technik, Binder GmbH, Percival, Scientific Inc., and HydrofarmCo. Ltd dominates the market.



Increasing Demand for Food and Decreasing Arable Land



The need to feed an ever-growing global population, coupled with increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices, fueled a significant rise in demand for plant growth chambers across the world. According to FAO, agricultural production is anticipated to grow two-fold over the coming 36 years, to meet the demands of a population of 9 billion. The need to produce a larger quantity of food is fueling the demand for new innovative technologies for sustainable crop production. Thus, there is broader acceptance and recognition of the increasing benefits of plant growth chambers in developed and developing countries.



Additionally, with the amount of arable land per-person declining and the population expanding, global crop-yields must increase to meet the food production needs. According to the World Bank statistics, in South Asia, there was a decline in the arable land percentage of the total land, from 56.84% in 2017 to 56.71% in 2018. Thus, a reduction in arable land and the pollution in the developing countries of South Asia are expected to increase the demand for alternative cultivation, including growing in chambers?. As a result, the most dramatic rise in the demand for plant growth chambers is likely to be witnessed in the coming years.



North America Dominates the Market



North America is currently the largest market for plant growth chambers in the world, with countries, like the United States, Canada, and Mexico, demonstrating massive adoption of incubators for a controlled and sustainable plant growth. This is largely attributed to the declining arable land, which spurred the demand for plant growth chambers in the United States and other countries. These chambers are significantly utilized in the region to avoid the disturbances in the continuous supply of food and develop innovative and quality plants that are free of diseases. The presence of major companies, such as Thermo Fisher, Caron, and Conviron is majorly contributing to the growth of the market in this region.



Additionally, the rise in the use of plant growth chambers in academic research organizations and cosmetic industries is another key factor propelling the demand for plant growth chambers in the region. According to the international society for Horticultural Sciences, there are nearly over 250 commercial plant laboratories in the United States with probably 50 more within the research units of agribusinesses. Their products can be segmented between agriculture and horticulture. Moreover, new tissue culture laboratories under progress in the country to undertake the research activities, which, in turn, is creating a demand for growth chambers equipment.



The plant growth chambers market is consolidated, with the major industry players occupying a majority share of the market. ThermoFisher, Conviron, Weiss Technik, Binder GmbH, Percival Scientific Inc. are some of the major players. The companies are largely focusing on expansions, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, among other strategies, to move ahead of their competitors in the global market.



