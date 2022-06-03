Rab Unveils First-Ever Line of Sleeping Pads

Louisville, CO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rab, the industry leader in merging the development of quality outdoor gear and apparel with sustainability and environmental awareness, today unveiled its first-ever line of sleeping pads for the Spring/Summer ‘23 season, an innovative next step for a company that made its reputation designing revolutionary sleeping bags four decades ago.

Founded in Sheffield, England in 1981 by mountaineer Rab Carrington, Rab is one of the world’s leaders in rugged, high-performance mountain clothing and equipment, including award-winning down sleeping bags such as the Mythic, Neutrino and Ascent. Over the past three decades, the company has drawn inspiration from the untamed spirit of the mountains, the friendships climbers forge on the peak and one enduring mission: To awaken the climber in everyone and equip them for the ascent.

Now Rab is utilizing the company’s decades of experience in the industry to offer five new models of innovative sleeping pads that offer maximum comfort and packability.

“Forty years of crafting industry-leading sleeping bags has put Rab in a unique position to understand the needs of backcountry sleepers. At that means keeping them warm and comfortable,” said Jon Frederick, US Country Manager at Rab. “We are excited to release these new models of sleeping pads to provide a new option focused on warmth-to-weight ratio at an obtainable price.”

Rab’s new models include the Ionosphere (above) and Ionosphere 5.5, both of which are ultralight and ideal for alpinist and mountain expeditions when weight is crucial. Made with heat reflective TILT technology and 100% recycled Stratus ™ R insulation, the Ionosphere is designed to maintain sleeping temperature, and its lightweight construction uses air and insulation for superb warmth-to-weight ratio and minimal pack-size.

Rab has also unveiled the Stratosphere 4 and Stratosphere 5.5 (below), both of which offer 100% recycled Stratus ™ R insulation and are designed to keep you warm across all seasons. Like the Ionosphere models, the Stratosphere features outer chambers that help keep you centralized on the pad and includes a pump sack for rapid and hygienic inflation.

The Exosphere 3.5 model is a lightweight and durable self-inflating sleeping pad built with a high-comfort X-Core™ foam, designed to make camp set-up super easy.

About Rab®

It was here in Northern England in 1981 that celebrated climbing innovator, and adventurer Rab Carrington set up the equipment company that bears his name today. His goal was simple: to make an honest, rugged climbing kit that could perform at the highest level. Every Rab® piece was created by hand and rigorously tested by the man himself or friends and fellow climbers encountering the most extreme conditions. We make rugged, high-performance mountain clothing and equipment that give you absolute protection, comfort, and freedom on the hill, crag, or peak. We use cutting edge paderials as well as time-tested ones such as premium quality European down. Nothing fancy or over-engineered – just honest, hard-working pieces that you’d rather repair than replace. By climbers for climbers.

