Computer Vision in Healthcare Global Market Report 2022

The global computer vision in healthcare market is expected to grow from $0.71 billion in 2021 to $1.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 48.53%. The market is expected to grow to $5.15 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 48.92%.



The computer vision in healthcare market consists of sales of computer vision technology solutions in healthcare by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are used in surgery and therapies to treat various diseases.The computer vision uses algorithms for processing images to make most accurate diagnosis in lesser time compared to a physician.



The computer system in healthcare helps to transfer the complicated tasks and the time consumed for the task to machines which provides the physician to focus on better patient care.



The main types of computer vision in healthcare products include software, hardware, network, and memory.Electronic health records and medical database software are some of the software that are used in the computer vision healthcare market.



Applications of computer vision in healthcare include medical imaging and diagnostics, surgeries, clinical trials, and patient management and research. Major end-users of computer vision in healthcare are healthcare providers and diagnostic centers.



Europe was the largest region in the computer vision in healthcare market in 2021.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The adoption of the AI-based technologies in healthcare is driving the growth of the computer vision in healthcare market.Artificial intelligence is the ability of a machine to perform the tasks that are normally carried out by humans.



A-based technologies in computer vision include natural language processing (NLP), which enables computers the ability to understand text and spoken words in much the same way human beings can.For instance, according to MINDFIELDS, in 2019, in the USA it is predicted that, by 2021, about 35% of healthcare organizations plan to adopt AI in healthcare to improve patient experience.



Arterys, which provides diagnose heart problems solutions in 15 seconds, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has since raised $28 million to boost global delivery of medical AI. Thus, the adoption of AI-based technologies is driving the computer vision in healthcare market.



New, technologically advanced product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the computer vision in healthcare market.Major companies operating in the computer vision in healthcare sector are focused on developing AI-based technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, IBM launched Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology in computer vision which is one of the AI-based technologies. This new NLP technology helps in chatbots, spam detection, text summarization, virtual agents, and machine translation in computer vision.



In September 2021, Hinge Health, a Digital Musculoskeletal Clinic™ acquired wrnch for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition underlines the commitment of Hinge Health to pioneering better ways of delivering healthcare.



Movement-tracking technologies, such as computer vision and motion sensors will enable Hinge Health’s clinical care team to deliver the most personalized and responsive whole-body approach to musculoskeletal (MSK) care, improving outcomes and member experience while reducing costs. wrnch is a Montreal, Canada-based developer of computer vision platform for measuring human motion.



The countries covered in the Computer Vision in Healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





