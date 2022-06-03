Monument Receives Royal Visit to the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY and FSE: D7Q1) “Monument” or the “Company” today is pleased to announce that on May 26th 2022 the Company was honored to receive the inaugural visit of the Crowned Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah ibni Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (“The Prince”) to its wholly owned Selinsing Gold Mine in Pahang State, Malaysia. The Prince is a member of Pahang Royal Family and currently reigning as Regent and 4th Crown Prince of Pahang State. He is Acting Sultan of Pahang during the term when his father Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta'in Billah of Pahang remains as the King of Malaysia.

Figure 1: Royal Visit at Selinsing Gold Mine is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d16e7ee7-7cfd-42ff-a076-1323c809f90b

Among the group accompanying the Prince were VIPs and Government Department Representatives including: Chief Minister Dato' Sri Wan Rosdy Bin Wan Ismail, Member of Parliament Dato’ Ramli Bin Dato’ Mohd Nor, State Secretary Dato' Sri Dr. Sallehuddin Bin Ishak, State Financial Officer Dato' Indera Nazri bin Abu Bakar, State Executive Councillor Dato' Sri Ir. Haji Mohd. Soffi bin Tan Sri Abd. Razak, Pahang State Development Corporation CEO Dato' Mohd Faizal Bin Jaafar, Pahang Mining Corporation CEO Ahmad Rizal Ali, Mineral & Geoscience Department Director Nurul Huda Bin Romli, Lipis and District Officer Dato' Mohd Hafizi Bin Ibrahim.

Figure 2: Selinsing Employees with the Prince and Government Officials is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bde9eea-c52d-432b-97ba-b3a9eccac2d8

The Royal visit showcased the Selinsing Mine operation. A welcome speech and brief introduction of Selinsing Gold Mine was given by Jimee Shah Bin Saleh, VP Finance and Administration of Selinsing on behalf of Cathy Zhai, CEO of Monument, Moses Bosompen, General Manager Operation of Monument, and Charlie Northfield, General Manager of Selinsing Gold Mine and the Selinsing staff. The Prince toured a Selinsing display showroom, the mine pit area, the processing plant, and observed a gold pour. The Prince asked many questions about the operations at Selinsing during the visit including geology and gold mineralization, processing rate, gold bullion production, tailings storage and rehabilitation. The Selinsing Gold Mine is at the leading edge of the gold industry in Malaysia, a corporate citizen in Pahang State, and has been a strong contributor to Pahang’s economy.

President and CEO Cathy Zhai commented: “We are honored to have hosted the Prince and Government Representatives at the Selinsing Gold Mine. This Royal visit strengthens the relationship the Company has with the state government and I thank the Prince and Government representatives for visiting us to learn more about our development and growing plans. We are looking forward to having continuing honorable support from the Pahang State to Selinsing and the mining industry in Pahang.”

Figure 3: Selinsing Process Manager Azman bin Taib giving the Prince an overview of the processing plan is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36c917a6-201d-4194-8a59-0143dd0ea1b2

Figure 4: The Chief Minister with the Prince Holding Gold Bar is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e6033dc-fe63-4ed3-9029-228846e2314c

Additional photos of the Prince’s visit can be found at the Company’s website (www.monumentmining.com) under the photo gallery section.

About Monument

Monument Mining Limited (TSX-V: MMY, FSE: D7Q1) is an established Canadian gold producer that 100% owns and operates the Selinsing Gold Mine in Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Project in the Murchison area of Western Australia. It has 20% interest in Tuckanarra Gold Project jointly owned with Odyssey Gold Ltd in the same region. The Company employs approximately 200 people in both regions and is committed to the highest standards of environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighboring communities.

