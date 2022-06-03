New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Healthcare Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282661/?utm_source=GNW

, Masimo Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., AliveCor Inc, Nike Inc, BioTelemetry Inc., AgaMatrix Inc., Withings S.A., Telefonica S.A., SoftServe, and Google Inc.



The global mobile healthcare market is expected to grow from $65.56 billion in 2021 to $83.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.68%. The market is expected to grow to $250.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 31.53%.



The mobile healthcare market consists of sales of mobile healthcare products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which provide mobile healthcare.Mobile healthcare is a branch of electronic health, which is defined as public and medical health practice supported by mobile devices.



These devices are utilized for collection and storage of patient information to obtain accurate results, which are used to diagnose and treat various medical conditions.



The main types of mobile healthcare devices include blood glucose monitors, cardiac monitors, hemodynamic monitors, neurological monitors, respiratory monitors, body and temperature monitors, remote patient monitoring devices, and others.Blood glucose monitors are small, portable machines used to measure blood sugar levels in blood.



Types of mobile healthcare services include treatment services, diagnostic services, monitoring services, wellness and fitness solutions, and others. The stake holders associated with mobile healthcare include mobile operators, healthcare providers, application/content players, and others.



North America was the largest region in the mobile healthcare market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Growing incidence of chronic diseases globally is significantly contributing to the growth of the mobile healthcare market. For instance, globally one on three of all adults suffer from multiple chronic conditions which is resulting in upto three-fold variation in prevalence rates: from 16% to 58% in UK studies, 26% in US studies and 9.4% in Urban South Asians. Therefore, the growing incidence of chronic diseases globally is driving the growth of the mobile healthcare market.



Cloud based mobile health is the major trend gaining popularity in the mobile healthcare market.Cloud-based mobile healthcare uses cloud, mobile devices, such as mobile phones, tablet computers and personal digital assistants (PDAs), and wearable devices such as smart watches, for health services and data collection.



Cloud-based systems offer flexibility and reduced cost compared to traditional servers.Using cloud, patient information can be accessed by doctors from any location.



Major players in cloud computing such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, also operate in the mHealth space. In June 2020, Chronometriq, a US-based leader in healthcare management, released MagicSeat, a virtual queue management system for clinics.



In February 2021, Philips, a Dutch multinational health technology company headquartered in Amsterdam acquired BioTelemetry Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is a strong fit with Philips’ leading patient monitoring position in the hospital with BioTelemetry’s leading cardiac monitoring and diagnostics position outside the hospital. BioTelemetry Inc is a leading remote cardiac diagnostics and monitoring services provider in the United States.



The countries covered in the Mobile Healthcare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282661/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________