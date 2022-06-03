India's $2.75 Billion Trade Finance Market (2022-2027): Integration of Blockchain in Trade Finance Creates Opportunities

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Trade Finance Market (2022-2027) by Product Type, Service Provider, and Application, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India's Trade Finance Market is estimated to be USD 2.75 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.88 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Market Segmentation

India's Trade Finance Market is segmented based on Product Type, Service Provider, and Application.

Product Type, the market is classified into Commercial Letters of Credit, Standby Letters of Credit, Guarantees, and Other.

Service Providers, the market is classified into Banks, Trade Finance Houses, and Others.

Application, the market is classified into Domestic and International.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario.

Companies Mentioned

Asian Development Bank.

Bank Of America

BNP Paribas

Euler Hermes

JP Morgan Chase &Co.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Plc

Standard Chartered

HSBC

Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Co.

Export-Import Bank of India.

PrimaDollar

Blend Finance

Interlink Capital

Mega Fin India

Transwarranty Finance Limited

Radiance Financial Services

Cargill Trade & Structured Finance

Swift India

Adam Smith Associates

Drip Capital

Terkar Capital

SBM bank

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Trade Finance Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses India's Trade Finance Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Trade Finance Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including the parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Trade Agreements

Banks and Financial Agencies Enhancing their Trade Facilitation Programmes

Increasing Digitization of Financial Services

Restraints

Stringent Regulatory & Financial Crime Compliance

High Implementation Cost

Opportunities

Integration of Blockchain in Trade Finance

Implications of Government initiatives on Trade

Challenges

Scarcity of Trade Finance

Complexity of Trade Finance Transactions

Credit Constraints





