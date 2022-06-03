2022 Digital Transportation & Logistics IoT Start-Up Tracker Report: Transportation Industry is Increasingly Focused on Improving Traffic Management Efficiency and Load Control

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Start-Up Tracker: Digital Transportation & Logistics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The transportation industry is increasingly focused on improving traffic management efficiency and load control, in addition to reducing maintenance costs. The publisher's Start-Up Tracker is a resource to help the ecosystem participants identify solution providers with offerings that match industry challenges.
The Start-Up Tracker provides a rich database of start-up and niche players that have the capabilities to transform processes in transportation and add value to the end-user. These companies were selected based on the publisher's best practices database, in addition to secondary research on transportation tech ecosystem mappings and rankings worldwide, such as the supply chain & logistics tech market map from CB Insights and other regional transportation Tech mapping and rankings.
A list of start-ups focused on transportation IoT was made by region, including different segments: freight transportation, warehousing and value-added services (VAS), logistics, and courier express and parcel (CEP).
The publisher conducted detailed primary interviews with start-ups that stand out in different regions to generate a competitive profile and understand relevant developments, strategy and value proposition.
Each company short-listed has been screened and analyzed by the analyst, and an overall score was established for each start-up based on the criteria described in this study.
To be considered a part of the IoT, any product, application, or service must be part of a larger solution that comprises these 4 elements:
- Objects that are virtualized and imbued with data measurement capabilities
- The ability to grant identities to physical and virtual objects
- Interconnections between these objects for monitoring and interaction
- The ability to generate real-time insights from data and incorporate them into existing business processes
- The Internet of Things (IoT) space is still in flux. Unlike more mature ICT verticals, the IoT space also has significant overlap with other industries
- such as the automotive, energy, and manufacturing industries.
- To accurately observe and measure IoT-related economic activity, the author uses the definition above to determine if a technology product, application, or service is to be considered part of the IoT.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on transportation & logistics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Market Definition and Methodology
- Definition of the Internet of Things (IoT)
- Scope of the Study
- Research Process and Methodology
- IoT in Transportation - Key Topics Covered in This Study
3. Growth Environment
- Use of Technologies in the Transportation Market
- Use and Importance of IoT in the Transportation Market
- Trends in the Digital Transportation & Logistics Market
- Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)
- Types of Vehicle Communication in ITS
- Future of Transportation Operations
- Outlook by Transportation Segments
- State of Technology Concepts in the Transportation Market
- Opportunities With Digital Technologies
- IoT based on Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Model
- IoT Software Architecture
- IoT Value Chain Framework
- Success Factors for IoT as a Solution
- IoT Application Maturity in Transportation Value Chain
- IoT Applications for Freight Transportation
- Digital Freight Forwarding Platform
- Digital Freight Forwarding for Simplified Shipping
- Traits of the Future Warehouse
- Top 4 Growth Opportunities in Digital Transportation & Logistics Market
- Critical Success Factors for Growth
4. Key Competitors
- Key Competitors (Start-Ups) in the Digital Transportation & Logistics Market
- Scoring Methodology for Competitive Profiles
- Innovation Target for Competitive Profiles
5. Company Profile
- Convoy - Company Profile
- Convoy - Analyst Viewpoint
- Veniam - Company Profile
- Veniam - Analyst Viewpoint
- COHDA Wireless - Company Profile
- COHDA Wireless - Analyst Viewpoint
- Samsara - Company Profile
- Samsara - Analyst Viewpoint
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Software Integration for Transportation Process Orchestration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Affordable Hardware for Higher ROI and Shorter Payback Period
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Consulting and Support for Improved Outcomes
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Wider Breadth of Connectivity Options for Vehicles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9au0xg