Myovant Sciences to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BASEL, Switzerland, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), a biopharmaceutical company that aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy, today announced that David Marek, Chief Executive Officer and Uneek Mehra, Chief Financial and Business Officer of Myovant Sciences, Inc., will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the Goldman Sachs fireside chat, which will be accessible on the Events page under the Investors & Media section of the Myovant website at www.myovant.com.

ABOUT MYOVANT SCIENCES

Myovant Sciences aspires to redefine care for women and for men through purpose-driven science, empowering medicines, and transformative advocacy. Founded in 2016, Myovant has executed five successful Phase 3 clinical trials across oncology and women’s health leading to two regulatory approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for men with advanced prostate cancer and women with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids, respectively. Myovant also has received regulatory approvals by the European Commission (EC) for women with symptomatic uterine fibroids and for men with advanced hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. Myovant has supplemental New Drug Applications under review with the FDA for endometriosis-associated pain, and for updates to the United States Prescribing Information (USPI) based on safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 LIBERTY randomized withdrawal study (RWS) of MYFEMBREE in premenopausal women with heavy menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids for up to two years. Myovant also is conducting a Phase 3 study to evaluate the prevention of pregnancy in women with uterine fibroids or endometriosis. Myovant also is developing MVT-602, an investigational oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, which has completed a Phase 2a study for female infertility as part of assisted reproduction. Sumitovant Biopharma, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., is Myovant’s majority shareholder. For more information, please visit www.myovant.com. Follow @Myovant on Twitter and LinkedIn.

