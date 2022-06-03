Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by 2027 - Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontic Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2027
The global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.9% share of the global Orthodontic Supplies market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.
Orthodontic Adhesives Segment Corners a 5.6% Share in 2020
In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.
These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$274.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$382.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$877.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present Challenging Times for Dental Market
- Teledentistry Makes Gains
- Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in Patient Volumes
- Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics Practice
- COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes an Impact
- Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Conventional Wires & Brackets Market: 2022E
- Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 85 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space
- Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry
- Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction
- Orthodontic Braces and Types
- Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth
- Market Restraints
- Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market
- Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth
- Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives
- Technology Advancements Drive Growth
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)
- 3M Unitek
- Align Technology, Inc.
- American Orthodontics
- Institut Straumann AG
- DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG
- DB Orthodontics Ltd
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- G&H Orthodontics, Inc.
- Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd.
- Henry Schein Orthodontics
- Ormco Corporation
- Rocky Mountain Orthodontics
- TP Orthodontics, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Digital Scans & 3D Printing Resins Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry
- Dental 3D Printing Remains Dynamic with New Offerings
- A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain
- Completely Customized Smile Design Systems
- 3D Imaging Using CBCT
- Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)
- Scanner Technology: iTero Element
- 3600 Carestream Scanner
- Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL
- More Comfortable, Smaller Braces
- Better Orthodontic Aligners
- Application of AI Posed to Grow
- Rise in Use of Nickel And Copper-Titanium Wires
- Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic
- Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products
- Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments
- New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth
- Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap
- Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Appealing Attributes
- Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases such as Malocclusion Drives Demand
- Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies
- Ceramic Braces Remain Popular
- Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!
- Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces
- Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces
- Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics
- Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products
- Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia
- Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to Orthodontists
- MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET
- Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies
- Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
