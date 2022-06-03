Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Report 2022: Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by 2027 - Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontic Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Orthodontic Supplies Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2027

The global market for Orthodontic Supplies estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Fixed Braces, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Removable Braces segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.9% share of the global Orthodontic Supplies market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 41.7% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Orthodontic Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 41.73% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 10.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the year 2027.



Orthodontic Adhesives Segment Corners a 5.6% Share in 2020

In the global Orthodontic Adhesives segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$274.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$382.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$877.9 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.



What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to the publisher's digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Present Challenging Times for Dental Market

Teledentistry Makes Gains

Dental Product Companies See an Upbeat 2021 Led by Recovery in Patient Volumes

Glimpse of New Changes Introduced by COVID-19 for Orthodontics Practice

COVID-19 Pandemic-Induced 'Zoom' Culture Makes an Impact

Rise in Popularity of Adult Braces

Competitive Landscape

Market Share of Leading Players in the Global Conventional Wires & Brackets Market: 2022E

Align Technology Continues to Lead the Clear Aligners Market

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for 85 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Technology Startups Venture into Orthodontics Space

Consolidation & Private Equity Investments Rise in Dental Industry

Orthodontic Supplies: An Introduction

Orthodontic Braces and Types

Outlook: Focus on Corrective Dental Procedures and Popularity of Cosmetic Dentistry Drive Growth

Market Restraints

Developed Economies Dominate Orthodontic Supplies Market

Developing Markets to Power Future Market Growth

Traditional Orthodontic Treatments & Procedures Give Way to Alternatives

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 131 Featured)

3M Unitek

Align Technology, Inc.

American Orthodontics

Institut Straumann AG

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. KG

DB Orthodontics Ltd

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics, Inc.

Great Lakes Orthodontics, Ltd.

Henry Schein Orthodontics

Ormco Corporation

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Scans & 3D Printing Resins Seeks to Widen Role in Dentistry

Dental 3D Printing Remains Dynamic with New Offerings

A Review of Latest Developments in Orthodontics Domain

Completely Customized Smile Design Systems

3D Imaging Using CBCT

Use of Temporary Anchorage Devices (TADs)

Scanner Technology: iTero Element

3600 Carestream Scanner

Faster Orthodontic Treatment with PROPEL

More Comfortable, Smaller Braces

Better Orthodontic Aligners

Application of AI Posed to Grow

Rise in Use of Nickel And Copper-Titanium Wires

Direct To Consumer Channel Picks up Pace Amid the Pandemic

Teenagers: A Major Customer Category for Orthodontic Products

Adults: An Expanding Base for Orthodontic Treatments

New Orthodontic Treatment Targeting Adults to Drive Market Growth

Braces in Adults: Potential Opportunities to Tap

Clear Aligners: Growth Fostered by Appealing Attributes

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases such as Malocclusion Drives Demand

Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Market Drives Demand for Orthodontic Supplies

Ceramic Braces Remain Popular

Aesthetics Gain Significance in Archwires Too!

Wires and Brackets: Leading Traditional Braces

Self-Ligating Brackets: An Ideal Alternative to Traditional Braces

Growing Prominence of Digital Orthodontics

Grey Market: A Challenge for Manufacturers of Dental Products

Fashion Fad Encourages Black Marketing of Fake Braces in Asia

Dentists Performing General Orthodontic Procedures: A Threat to Orthodontists

MACRO DRIVERS INFLUENCING THE MARKET

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

Aging Population & Increasing Life Expectancies

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

