New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Warehousing Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Deployment Mode, By Technology, By Application, By Component, By Organization Size, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283466/?utm_source=GNW

Machines & computers are used in smart warehouse technology to undertake typical warehouse tasks that were previously performed by humans. Receiving and recognizing orders, storing products, counting products, transferring orders to the relevant location, and recalling where orders are all accomplished in smart warehouses. All of these tasks are carried out with no or little errors, due to the use of various technologies like AGV, RFID, IoT, & analytics. The increased usage of modern technologies is a major element driving the market for smart warehousing forward.



In addition, a significant number of smart warehouses is moving toward automation of nearly all operations involved in getting goods from suppliers to customers. As a result, significant increases in the adoption of automation in warehouses throughout the world are expected to expand sales potential in the smart warehousing market in coming years. The introduction of multi-channel distribution networks, as well as the globalization & dynamic nature of supply chain networks around the world, are expected to drive growth in the smart warehousing industry.



Big Data and analytics, Artificial Intelligence, autonomous robotics, augmented reality, as well as the internet of things, are all part of the Industry 4.0 revolution that is revolutionizing modern-day warehouse operations. Moreover, the rising popularity of e-commerce along with the development of digitization is moving the smart warehousing industry forward. Many suppliers throughout the world are incorporating cutting-edge technologies like bar code scanning software, automated guided vehicles, and radio frequency identification technology to improve and speed up supply chain networks while reducing errors. The use of these technologies in warehousing is critical for the development of the market.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a severe impact on numerous industries all over the world. Government across various countries imposed lockdown in order to stop the containment of the novel coronavirus. Under these lockdowns, the supply of several goods and services were hampered. Global supply chains have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has outpaced & affected both supply and demand at a faster rate. COVID-19, on the other hand, can also have a long-term impact on the smart warehouse market. As the coronavirus spreads around the world, a transit delay in one region of the world might have a considerable effect on the rest of the world, prompting shutdowns owing to warehouse closures or supplies that are delayed or missing.



Market Growth Factors



The rise in demand for Smartphones as a medium of managing operations quickly & efficiently



The warehouse is an important part of the whole supply chain. Order picking, inventory management, & asset tracking are all labour-intensive operations in the warehouse that can impair overall productivity. As a result, using mobile-based technologies and applications to streamline the entire warehouse process can boost operational efficiencies and enhance the bottom line. Warehouse workers & logistics partners now have access to a multitude of tools and materials due to the widespread use of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. The functionality that would benefit warehouse managers to manage the complete warehouse process efficiently includes scanning inventory with barcode scanning apps, viewing the accurate location of a shipment on a map, pulling up detailed shipping information & receiving data, as well as generating reports in less time.



The rising focus on warehouse 4.0 for a more efficient & safer warehouse



Warehouse 4.0 brings together digital and physical systems to create better-linked experiences that will affect the entire warehouse process, from product design and planning to supply chain and production. Warehouses are shifting to a voice-based plus screen-directed inventory picking & restocking process to reduce the time that is spent on the training of new employees. Multi-modal picking, which combines picking with screen-directed picking via mobile devices, is being implemented by businesses. In addition, to build a strong warehouse automation system, IoT, big data & data science, wearable, AR, low-cost sensors, computer vision AI, robots, and high-level computers can be integrated.



Market Restraining Factors



Lesser penetration of smart warehousing across small-scale businesses.



Several small-scale businesses do not have their own warehouses due to the fact that these organizations stock lesser goods in contrast to large organizations. Due to the lower income of small-scale businesses, multiple organizations cannot afford to invest in smart warehousing solutions. Small-scale business owners fail to understand the advantages of smart warehousing solutions due to a hesitation to upgrade existing systems and constrained growth plans. Furthermore, considerable investments and high upfront costs associated with the adoption of smart warehousing systems are also a barrier in the adoption of smart warehousing solutions across various small and medium-sized organizations.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into On-premises and Cloud. The cloud-based solutions segment garnered a significant revenue share in the smart warehousing market in 2021. The increasing growth of the segment is due to the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions among both SMEs & Large enterprises, because of new functionalities that are deployed in customized form as per the business requirement, which results in higher customer satisfaction. Furthermore, such solutions provide several advantages, including the capacity to grow their applications, flexibility, and ease of maintenance. As a result, large enterprises and SMEs are increasingly adopting cloud-based solutions



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), IoT & Analytics, RFID, AI in Warehouse, Blockchain & Others. The Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) segment registered the highest revenue share in the smart warehousing market in 2021. For activities that would normally be managed by forklifts, conveyor systems, or manual carts, automated guided vehicle systems are utilized to move huge amounts of cargo in a repeated manner. AGVs are employed in a wide range of situations. They are frequently utilized to transport raw commodities including plastic, metal, rubber, and paper. AGVs can, for instance, the transfer of raw materials from receiving to the warehouse or deliver goods to production lines directly. AGVs seamlessly deliver raw materials without the need for human interaction, making sure that production processes are never lacking the materials they require.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Transport Management, Inventory & Order Management, Yard & Shipping Management, Labour Management, and Others. The Inventory and Order Management segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the smart warehousing in 2021. Order management is the capacity to efficiently manage each customer’s order from receipt to fulfillment. The goal of efficient order processing is to ensure that consumers receive correct products they bought in good condition. Orders cna be delivered through offline or online methods, and warehouses must manage them efficiently to ensure seamless order fulfillment and a better customer experience. To keep track of order status, warehouse managers employ manual logbooks, physical ledgers, or order management systems. Knowing where an order is in the fulfillment process and where it is in the order assists in simplifying the entire process & lowering errors. It’s normal for managers to become overloaded by the number of orders coming in, especially with warehouses growing in size as well as the increased frequency & complexity of online sales with e-commerce enterprises experiencing a spike in consumer orders in recent years.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Solution (Warehouse Management Systems and Warehouse Control Systems & Others), and Services. The Hardware segment acquired the highest revenue share in the smart warehousing market in 2021. This growth can be attributed to the growing popularity of smartphone devices across multiple verticals, which can quickly deploy inventory management systems & automated picking tools to manage the inventory process and lower total labour costs. Vendors are developing smart warehousing hardware in response to a growth in consumer demand for IoT, sensors, & AI technologies to enhance warehouse operations.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The Small and Medium enterprises procured a substantial revenue share in the smart warehousing market in 2021. Due to the increasing requirement to improve business operations, reach new consumers, stay competitive, and minimize expenditures, small and medium-sized enterprises are widely adopting smart warehousing solutions and services. In addition, the adoption of smart warehousing services & solutions among SMEs would be driven by the focus of various industry verticals on adopting cutting-edge solutions & processes at a lesser cost.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Transportation & Logistics, Retail & Consumer Goods, Automotive, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Mining, Food & Beverages, and Others. The Transportation and Logistics segment acquired the highest revenue share in the smart warehousing market in 2021. Maintaining inventory accuracy is one of the most crucial advantages of smart warehousing. From a centralized system, the inventory keeper can keep track the inventory flow in real-time and manage numerous warehouse operations. A user can get accurate information and deliver solutions over the supply chain & logistics network by leveraging the accessibility of smart warehousing solutions. These robots are capable of assisting human workers in a variety of warehouse tasks. They are capable of doing difficult operations such as pickup & installation while letting personnel remain in their current work location. Co-bots can run indefinitely while reducing labour-intensive logistics tasks. Hence the growth of this segment is being driven due to this.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, Asia-Pacific held a significant revenue share of the smart warehousing market. The growth of the regional market is rising due to a significant surge in the technology adoption over all the industries to improve customer experience & productivity. Moreover, the demand for automated warehouse processes for enhanced productivity, efficiency, and accuracy, smart warehousing hardware, solutions, and services is also growing across the region. The smart warehouse technologies that have been introduced enable flexibility and increase staff potential.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE are the forerunners in the Smart Warehousing Market. Companies such as Epicor Software Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Inc. and Infor, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Infor, Inc., Softeon, Körber AG, Manhattan Associates, Inc., PTC, Inc., Tecsys, Inc., and Epicor Software Corporation.



Recent Strategies deployed in Smart Warehousing Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2021: SAP SE formed a partnership with Google Cloud to assist in boosting business transformation in the cloud. Google Cloud would enter as a strategic cloud partner for the RISE with SAP. Numerous SAP products & services would be available on Google Cloud, comprising the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud solutions & SAP Analytics Cloud within the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).



Jun-2021: Korber joined hands with BALYO, a unifier & developer of advanced autonomous fork-lift robots. This collaboration aimed to offer businesses across the world, the latest technology in autonomous material handling equipment (MHE). Through PL-d level safety sensors and proprietary ‘Driven by BALYO’ technology for autonomous operations, robotic MHE could be effortlessly integrated into prevailing operations without the requirement for additional or change in customers’ infrastructures.



Oct-2020: Infor formed a partnership with Zyllem, a global logistics technology provider. This partnership aimed to digitize & optimize logistics value chains all over the ASEAN. The collaboration would see Infor leverage Zyllem’s SaaS-based distribution platform for Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), comprising key verticals, like logistics, retail, and distribution. This would allow Infor customers to unify their distribution & supply chains smoothly without any interruption, with end-to-end visibility & control all over their networks.



Sep-2020: GEODIS teamed up with IBM, an American multinational technology corporation. GEODIS would combine store & online fulfillment with warehousing & transportation services powered by IBM Sterling Order Management to assist in optimizing demand management. This e-fulfillment network & accessibility to online shoppers would assist retailers to ease integrated order management orchestration capabilities all over physical & digital store environments.



May-2020: Informatica formed a partnership with SAP, a German multinational software corporation. This partnership aimed to streamline the business journey to the cloud by accepting SAP’s data & analytics cloud portfolio and Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services. In addition, the partnership would display the acceptance of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, which would assist in integration with current data warehouses & a broad set of applications and databases on-premises and in the cloud.



Apr-2020: INTURN came into a partnership with SAP, a German multinational software corporation. This partnership aimed to create a bunch of unique opportunities for both companies, mainly given existing events, to assist the requirements for retailers & brands to effectively conduct remote business in their effort to optimize excess inventory levels, and prevent wastage and working capital.



Feb-2020: Infor came into a partnership with Snowflake, the cloud data platform. This partnership aimed to assist enterprises to create automated data warehouses with the use of Birst’s full-stack analytics & BI platform. With this partnership, customers would take benefit from Birst’s Networked BI automation & intelligence within Snowflake. This would enable customers an optimized experience while removing irrelevant data movement.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Oracle unveiled its Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM). It joins shippers’ supply networks with a unified suite of cloud business applications. The updates are for subsets in Oracle Fusion Cloud Global SCM-Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) & Oracle Trade Management (GTM)- & are motivated onto helping shippers raise efficiency and value all over their global supply chains, and also reduce cost & risk, better experience of the customer, & also become more adaptable to business interruptions.



Aug-2021: Manhattan Associates released its new Order Management Digital Self-Service capabilities. It would offer new features like order cancellations, and enhanced order tracking & returns. In addition, Digital Self-Service has been created to join customers with retailers & same-day delivery services at the click of a button.



May-2020: Manhattan Associates unveiled the new Manhattan Management solution, the first-ever cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management. This solution would unify each and every feature of distribution & never requires upgradation. In addition, Manhattan Active WM is crafted completely from extraordinary elastic & microwaves, hence ushering in the next level of speed, adaptability & ease of use within distribution management.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Epicor took over JMO Business Systems, a leading provider of the warehouse management system (WMS), enterprise mobility solutions & related services for automotive aftermarket and original equipment (OE) parts distributors. This acquisition would expand Epicor’s industry-leading portfolio of business growth solutions to virtually every functional area of the automotive parts & service industry. In addition, Epicor would provide a range of solutions & services for substitute parts manufacturers, distributors, program groups, jobbers, retailers, OE dealership groups & several types of vehicle repair businesses consisting of service chains, tire dealerships, fleet maintenance shops, oil & lube businesses, and independent repair facilities.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Deployment Mode



• On-premises



• Cloud



By Technology



• Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)



• IoT & Analytics



• RFID



• AI in Warehouse



• Blockchain & Others



By Application



• Transport Management



• Inventory & Order Management



• Yard & Shipping Management



• Labour Management



• Others



By Component



• Hardware



• Solution



o Warehouse Management Systems



o Warehouse Control Systems & Others



• Services



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)RFID



By Vertical



• Transportation & Logistics



• Retail & Consumer Goods



• Automotive



• Government



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Manufacturing



• Mining



• Food & Beverages



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• SAP SE



• Infor, Inc.



• Softeon



• Körber AG



• Manhattan Associates, Inc.



• PTC, Inc.



• Tecsys, Inc.



• Epicor Software Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06283466/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________