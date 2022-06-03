Nurix Therapeutics Will Present Trial in Progress Posters for Three Clinical Programs at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)

SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs, today announced that the company will present clinical trial design details for three of its wholly-owned investigative therapies, NX-2127, DeTIL-0255 and NX-1607, each currently in Phase 1 development, at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The meeting is being held from June 3-7, 2022 in Chicago, IL and virtually.



Poster and presentation details are included below:



Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of NX-2127, a First-in-Class Oral BTK Degrader With Immunomodulatory Activity, in Patients With Relapsed and Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

Authors: Anthony Mato , Alexey Danilov, Manish R. Patel, Michael Tees, Ian Flinn, Weiyun Ai, Krish Patel, Michael Wang, Susan O’Brien, Srinand Nandakumar, May Tan, Erin Meredith, Melissa A. Gessner, Su Young Kim, Adrian Wiestner, William G. Wierda

Session: Hematologic Malignancies—Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Abstract: TPS7581; Poster: 232a

Time: June 4, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CDT



Title: A Phase 1 Adoptive Cell Therapy Using Drug-Enhanced, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes, DeTIL-0255, in Adults With Advanced Malignancies

Authors: Eugenia Girda , Emese Zsiros, John Nakayama, Sarah Whelan, Srinand Nandakumar, Seema Rogers, Beverly Benson, Frank G. Basile, Michael T. Lotze, Robert Brown, and Robert M. Wenham

Session: Gynecologic Cancer

Abstract: TPS5602; Poster: 477b

Time: June 4, 1:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. CDT



Title: A First-in-Human Phase 1 Trial of NX-1607, a First-in-Class Oral CBL-B Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumor Malignancies

Authors: Adam Sharp , Anja Williams, Sarah Blagden, Ruth Plummer, Daniel Hochhauser, Matthew G. Krebs, Simon Pacey, Jeff Evans, Sarah Whelan, Srinand Nandakumar, Seema Rogers, Katherine L. Jameson, Frank G. Basile, Johann de Bono, and Hendrik-Tobias Arkenau

Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Abstract: TPS2691; Poster: 333b

Time: June 5, 8:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. CDT

Abstracts can be found on the ASCO website at: ASCO.org/abstracts.

Posters will be available for registered attendees for on-demand viewing on the ASCO website. They can also be viewed on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of Nurix’s website at the date and time of the poster presentation.

About NX-2127

NX-2127 is a novel bifunctional molecule that degrades Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) and cereblon neosubstrates Ikaros (IKZF1) and Aiolos (IKZF3). NX-2127 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies. Initial data from the Phase 1a dose-escalation portion of the study demonstrated clinically meaningful degradation of BTK in all patients, including in a chronic lymphocytic leukemia patient with significant mutations in the BTK gene associated with resistance to standard of care BTK inhibitors. Nurix expects to present additional data from this study in the second half of 2022. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04830137).

About DeTIL-0255

DeTIL-0255 is an autologous cell therapy consisting of T cells derived from a patient’s tumor expanded in culture with recombinant interleukin-2 and the small molecule Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B (CBL-B) inhibitor NX-0255. DeTIL-0255 is designed to be a single administration autologous TIL therapy infused following non-myeloablative chemotherapy. Given the improved phenotypes of T cells produced with CBL-B inhibition, DeTIL-0255 could allow a broader application of TIL therapy, potentially providing long term benefit to patients with multiple types of cancer. Nurix is conducting a Phase 1 trial of DeTIL-0255 in patients with advanced gynecologic tumors at multiple sites in the United States. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05107739).

About NX-1607

NX-1607 is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of CBL-B for immuno-oncology indications including a range of solid tumor types. NX-1607 acts on T cells, NK cells, and dendritic cells to enhance anti-tumor immunity, and has demonstrated single-agent anti-tumor activity in multiple tumor models. Nurix is evaluating NX-1607 in an ongoing, Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion trial in adults with a variety of oncology indications at multiple clinical sites in the United Kingdom. Additional information on the clinical trial can be accessed at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT05107674).

About Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer and other challenging diseases. Leveraging Nurix’s extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with its proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates T cell activation. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When or if used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Nurix, may identify forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect Nurix’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our current and prospective drug candidates; the planned timing and conduct of our clinical trial programs for our drug candidates; the planned timing for the provision of clinical updates and initial findings from our clinical studies; the potential advantages of our DELigase™ platform and drug candidates; and the extent to which our scientific approach and DELigase™ platform may potentially address a broad range of diseases. Forward-looking statements reflect Nurix’s current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Although Nurix believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, Nurix can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, which could cause Nurix’s actual activities and results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) risks and uncertainties related to Nurix’s ability to advance its drug candidates, obtain regulatory approval of and ultimately commercialize its drug candidates; (ii) the timing and results of preclinical studies and clinical trials; (iii) Nurix’s ability to fund development activities and achieve development goals; (iv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nurix’s business, clinical trials, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; (v) Nurix’s ability to protect intellectual property and (vi) other risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nurix’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal period ended February 28, 2022, and other SEC filings. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by Nurix on its website or otherwise. Nurix disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



