Global Smart Learning Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Hardware Type, By Standalone Type, By Learning Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

It demonstrates how sophisticated technologies enable learners to absorb knowledge and skills in a more effective, efficient, and easy manner. The current global drive toward smart learning represents a significant paradigm shift in educational landscape. Smart learning intends to provide students with a complete education through the use of current technologies in order to properly prepare them for a rapidly evolving environment in which adaptability is essential. Smart education is a learning approach that has been tailored to the needs of current generations of digital natives. In addition, smart education, in contrast to conventional classroom teaching techniques, is an interactive, collaborative, and visual paradigm that aims to boost student engagement and allow teachers to adapt to students’ talents, interests, and learning preferences.



A student can easily interact with classmates from all over the world using modern learning methods. Students can communicate with each other on virtual various learning platforms, participate in online discussion threads to get answers to their questions, and attend Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) from the world’s leading universities at anytime from anywhere. They can also compare themselves to other students in their subject to evaluate if their learning outcomes are acceptable by international standards. In the development of smart cities, smart education is a critical component. A smart city has strengths in fundamental education, advanced certification and training, community and universities colleges, e-learning infrastructures, lifelong learning, and educational technology innovation. To ensure that the people of a smart city rapidly develop, smart education is a necessary aspect.



The utilization of tools and equal engagement of teachers and students distinguishes traditional teaching methodologies from new-age smart learning education. Teachers collaborate with their students through online learning tools and approach in a smart learning education system, which aims to develop quick learning skills among students. Online displays, games, puzzles, and other tough programs engage brain cells to constantly process the input, resulting in a fresh perspective.



COVID-19 analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak caused a significant downfall to various economies all over the world. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus slowed down numerous businesses globally. In addition, due to the rapid spread of the infection, governments all over the world were forced to impose countrywide lockdowns. Due to the travel restrictions under the lockdown, the supply chain of various goods, as well as intermediate goods, was significantly disrupted. The smart learning market observed a significant growth during the pandemic. All of the schools and other educational institutes were shut as a result of the rapidly rising corona cases as well as the worldwide lockdown.



Market Growth Factors



Saves a significant amount of time



Unlike the old learning method, which required students to take extensive written notes. Students may create presentations online and receive feedback from their instructors and teachers in a very short period of time due to smart classroom technology. Teachers do not require to provide rough notes to their students because the presentation can be shared with everyone directly. This saves a lot of time for teachers and students that could be spent on another interactive activity. Due to the requirement of a lesser period of time, smart learning can significantly increase the productivity of teachers as well as students.



Enhanced and interactive learning experience



As technology advances, there is an increasing demand for smart learning solutions in order to improve the learning experience. Visual features such as graphs, photos, charts, and presentations are used in smart learning systems to help students absorb concepts faster. This, in turn, helps students develop an interest in the subject, as a result, they learn more effectively and retain more knowledge. It also serves as a motivator for students to develop their creative imagination. Information can be displayed with images, maps, graphs, flowcharts, and animated films using smart classroom technologies and interactive whiteboards. This makes learning more fascinating, appealing, and easy to grasp.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack of required infrastructure



Classroom equipment in schools as well as other educational facilities is antiquated and lacks the functionality that current digital and media-rich education should provide to improve student interaction and learning outcomes. Smart cities require educational facilities as well as school systems that ensure kids acquire 21st-century skills such as digital literacy, innovative thinking, effective communication, teamwork, and the capacity to perform high-skill projects. Instructors must focus technology on the main building blocks of student accomplishment in order to achieve this goal. A digital divide also continues to exist among learners who utilize technology in active and innovative ways to enhance their education and those who mostly use technology for passive material consumption.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software (Standalone and Integrated), and Services. Based on Hardware Type, the market is segmented into Interactive displays, Interactive whiteboards, Smartboards, and Others. Based on Standalone Type, the market is segmented into LMS/LCMS, Student Information System, Classroom Management Software, Language Learning Software, and Others. In 2021, the software segment garnered a significant revenue share of the smart learning market. Software, such as integrated and standalone solutions, aids in knowledge exchange and development among employees, as well as increase organizational productivity. Software solutions provide well-organized Enterprise Resource Planning tools that assist faculty members in developing upgraded courses and effectively managing classrooms and schools. Moreover, the increasing availability of these software from a significant number of manufacturers is playing a major role in the rapid growth of this segment all over the world.



Learning Type Outlook



Based on Learning Type, the market is segmented into Asynchronous Learning and Synchronous Learning. In the 2021, the asynchronous segment procured the largest revenue share of the smart learning market. Asynchronous learning encompasses both online and offline options in which coursework is given via the internet, message boards, or email in online forums. Asynchronous learning prevents students from receiving rapid feedback from their peers or tutors. Learners can, however, work at their own pace, which is not possible with synchronous learning. Asynchronous learning allows teachers to give their complete attention to an individual student at a time, which is more beneficial for the personal development of the student.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Academic, Enterprises, and Government. In 2021, the academic segment acquired the highest revenue share of the smart learning market. The increasing demand for the deployment of a smart learning approach is owing to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. Due to an increase in the number of cases of the COVID-19 infection, schools all over the world were closed, due to which, the academics of students was significantly being hampered. In order to address this issue, various educational institutes all over the world were conducting online classes. Therefore, the demand for a smart learning approach in the academics sector significantly increased. This factor is increasing the growth of this segment of the smart learning market.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the smart learning market. It is owing to the increase in the adoption rate of advanced learning solutions across this region. Smart Learning solutions are being widely adopted in this region due to rising government measures to develop the regional digital infrastructure. The region also has a significant student population, and there is an increasing need for E-Learning and online education as technology advances. This propels the Smart Learning market to satisfy a diverse range of educational needs in regional countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, and others.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the Smart Learning Market. Companies such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Pearson PLC, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe, Inc., Qisda Corporation (BenQ), and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group).



Recent Strategies deployed in Smart Learning Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Dec-2021: Microsoft teamed up with WhiteHat Jr, an ed-tech start-up in India. Following this collaboration, the companies would offer immersive and personalized learning experiences with Minecraft. Moreover, the Code with Minecraft program would offer an opportunity for students to learn essential coding concepts via a Minecraft-based highly curated curriculum



Sep-2021: IBM joined hands with Adobe, an American multinational computer software company. Under this collaboration, the companies would offer no-cost, online coursework along with a digital badge credential to students in order to help them in preparing for successful professional and academic careers by providing education about basic design principles and creativity tools to them.



Jun-2021: Google partnered with Byju’s, an Indian edutech leader. Through this partnership, Byju’s would integrate its Vidyartha with Google Workspace in order to aid online learning in schools across India. Moreover, the platform would comprise Google Classroom along with access to Google Workspace for Education, which encompasses tools such as Slides, Docs, Sheets, and Forms.



May-2021: Adobe partnered with Khan Academy, a remote education platform. Following this partnership, the companies would provide novel lesson projects and plans for teachers across various subjects, especially on innovation and creative problem-solving.



Mar-2021: BenQ entered into a partnership with Kahoot, a global learning platform provider. Through this partnership, the company aimed to enhance the classroom experience for students by introducing education technology all over the world. Moreover, Kahoot would integrate its smart learning technologies into the interactivity and connectivity offered by BenQ Interactive Flat Panel.



Aug-2020: Samsung partnered with Boxlight, a leading provider of interactive technology solutions. Under this partnership, the companies would bundle classroom software, professional development, and classroom displays. Moreover, the new education bundles incorporate Samsung display innovations along with OKTOPUS education software and online professional development courses of Boxlight.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2022: Google launched a new range of Chromebook devices with updated programs, Chrome OS advances, and resources. The new product range would aid teachers and students in remotely collaborating and conducting their classes online.



Nov-2021: Oracle unveiled Oracle Academy Career Center, a virtual learning platform. Through this launch, the company would offer technical certifications, professional training, experiential learning resources, and an academic curriculum to students.



Jun-2021: BenQ rolled out the RE series, a new range of cloud-compatible interactive displays. The new product range comprises the same intuitive, feature-rich EZWrite cloud whiteboard software as well as the InstaShare wireless screen sharing system.



Feb-2021: SAP SE rolled out SAP Learning Hub, partner edition. The new product would offer learning content required by partners of the SAP PartnerEdge program in one solution. Moreover, it also encompasses access to the complete enablement content portfolio, assessments to support partners stay up-to-date, and hands-on practice.



Apr-2020: Google rolled out Youtube Learning. With this launch, the company aimed to offer resources such as curriculum-relevant topics in math, biology, physics, and language studies along with various other advantages to teachers and students during the COVID-19 lockdown.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Sep-2021: Pearson took over Faethm, a workforce AI and predictive analytics company in Australia. This acquisition aimed to enable the companies to analyze their requirements and fulfill them.



Sep-2021: Microsoft took over Takelessons, an ed-tech company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to fulfill the rising demand for personalized hybrid opportunities as well as unlock its offerings for TakeLessons consumers.



Jan-2020: Pearson acquired Smart Sparrow, an ed-tech innovator in Sydney. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to improve its capabilities in adaptive learning> moreover, the acquisition would also aid the launch of Pearson’s Global Learning Platform, an engine that allows Pearson and its partners to rapidly release breakthrough customized learning experiences for students and with enhanced results.



