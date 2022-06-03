Outlook on the Battery Energy Storage System Global Market to 2027 - Increasing Rural Electrification Projects Worldwide Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Battery Energy Storage System Market (2022-2027) by Component, Connection Type, Ownership, Energy Capacity, Application, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Battery Energy Storage System Market is estimated to be USD 3.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.59 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.2%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Battery Energy Storage System Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are ABB Ltd, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Corvus Energy, Delta Electronics Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, EnerDel, Inc., EVE Energy, Fluence Energy (Siemens and AES Company), General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls International, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of the Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Battery Energy Storage System Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Battery Energy Storage System Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, this Global Research has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Battery Energy Storage System Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Grid Energy Storage Systems

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of Lithium Battery in Renewable Energy

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Expenditure for Energy Installation

4.2.2 Continuous Disruptions in Supply Chain

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Rural Electrification Projects Worldwide

4.3.2 Stringent Carbon Reduction Norms

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Installation Complexities at Islands or in Remote Areas



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Battery

6.2.1 Lithium-ion

6.2.2 Lead-acid

6.2.3 Flow

6.2.4 Others

6.3 Other Hardware



7 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Connection Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Grid Connection

7.3 Off-Grid Connection



8 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Ownership

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Customer-Owned

8.3 Third-Party-Owned

8.4 Utility-Owned



9 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Energy Capacity

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Below 100 Mwh

9.3 Between 100 And 500 Mwh

9.4 Above 500 Mwh



10 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, By Application



10.1 Introduction

10.2 Load Management (Energy Demand Management)

10.3 Energy Time-Shift (Arbitrage)

10.4 Backup Power

10.5 Black-Start Capability

10.6 Frequency Control

10.7 Renewable Energy Integration

10.8 Transmission and Distribution (T&D) Deferral

10.9 Microgrids



11 Global Battery Energy Storage System Market, By End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Residential

11.3 Commercial

11.4 Utility



12 Americas' Battery Energy Storage System Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Argentina

12.3 Brazil

12.4 Canada

12.5 Chile

12.6 Colombia

12.7 Mexico

12.8 Peru

12.9 United States

12.10 Rest of Americas



13 Europe's Battery Energy Storage System Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Austria

13.3 Belgium

13.4 Denmark

13.5 Finland

13.6 France

13.7 Germany

13.8 Italy

13.9 Netherlands

13.10 Norway

13.11 Poland

13.12 Russia

13.13 Spain

13.14 Sweden

13.15 Switzerland

13.16 United Kingdom

13.17 Rest of Europe



14 Middle East and Africa's Battery Energy Storage System Market

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Egypt

14.3 Israel

14.4 Qatar

14.5 Saudi Arabia

14.6 South Africa

14.7 United Arab Emirates

14.8 Rest of MEA



15 APAC's Battery Energy Storage System Market

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Australia

15.3 Bangladesh

15.4 China

15.5 India

15.6 Indonesia

15.7 Japan

15.8 Malaysia

15.9 Philippines

15.10 Singapore

15.11 South Korea

15.12 Sri Lanka

15.13 Thailand

15.14 Taiwan

15.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Competitive Quadrant

16.2 Market Share Analysis

16.3 Strategic Initiatives

16.3.1 M&A and Investments

16.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

16.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



17 Company Profiles

17.1 ABB Ltd

17.2 AES Corporation

17.3 Black & Veatch Holding Company

17.4 BYD Company Limited

17.5 Corvus Energy

17.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

17.7 East Penn Manufacturing Company

17.8 EnerDel, Inc.

17.9 EVE Energy

17.10 Fluence Energy (Siemens and AES Company)

17.11 General Electric

17.12 Hitachi, Ltd.

17.13 Honeywell International, Inc.

17.14 Johnson Controls International

17.15 Kokam (SolarEdge)

17.16 LG Energy Solutions CO., LTD.

17.17 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

17.18 Narada Power

17.19 NEC Corporation

17.20 Nextera Energy, Inc.

17.21 NGK Insulators, Ltd.

17.22 Panasonic Corporation

17.23 Parker Hannifin Corp

17.24 Primus Power Solutions

17.25 Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

17.26 Siemens Energy

17.27 Toshiba Corporation



18 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h7e5uc

Attachment