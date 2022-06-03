Revenue of Oakmoss Extract Market to cross US$ 63.4 Mn by 2032, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oakmoss extract market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



Aromatherapy is one of the naturopathic remedies techniques that is being utilized in order to boost the health and well-being of an individual with the help of natural plant extracts. Essential oils are being utilized in this therapy owing to their ability to provide advantages to physiological as well as psychological activities in a body. The therapy uses oakmoss extract owing to its effectiveness in the treatment of numerous health disorders such as stress, cold, cough, anxiety, and headache. Hence, rise in the adoption of aromatherapy globally is propelling the global oakmoss extract market, note analysts at TMR.

The oakmoss extract market in Europe is projected to show expansion at consistent pace during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising inclination among regional populace toward using cosmetics manufactured using natural substances owing to their safe nature in comparison with synthetic ones. Moreover, the Europe market for oakmoss extract is expected to observe profitable prospects owing to the presence of supportive trade and import policies and improving spending power of the regional people.

Key players operating in the oakmoss extract market are increasing their R&D efforts in order to develop innovative products. Such initiatives are also helping enterprises in the launches of new products. Moreover, several companies producing oakmoss extract are focusing on increasing awareness about the advantages of their products. These efforts are resulting into boosting their sales numbers. This aside, players are utilizing strategies such as mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their businesses in the oakmoss extract market.

Oakmoss Extract Market: Key Findings

Oakmoss extract is being increasingly utilized in the cosmetics industry for different end-uses including its utilization in the perfumery industry as a fixing base. This factor is resulting into high demand for the oakmoss extract market. Moreover, increase in the utilization of essential oils in personal care industry is fueling the sales growth in the market for oakmoss extract. Hence, the market is prognosticated to be valued at US$ 63.4 Mn by 2032.

People around the world are increasing inclination toward the use of products that are manufactured using natural ingredients, according to an assessment by TMR. This trend is anticipated to bolster the global oakmoss extract market during the forecast period. Moreover, the market for oakmoss extract is being driven by factors such as a surge in the trend of using clean label products across the globe.

Oakmoss Extract Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in understanding among people about the advantages of aromatherapy is expected to boost the future business opportunities in oakmoss extract market

The expansion of cosmetics and personal care industries worldwide is prognosticated to generate exceptional sales prospects in the global oakmoss extract market

Improving spending power of people from several developing nations is anticipated to drive the growth avenues in the global market



Oakmoss Extract Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

BMV Fragrances Private Limited

Scent Fill

Eden Botanicals

Sweet Essentials

Bristol Botanicals

BERJE INC

Midwest Sea Salt Co.,

Veda Oils

Divine Essence

Mountain Rose Herbs

Firmenich

Givaduan

Sigma-Aldrich

Biolandes

Ventos

Plantlife, Inc.

Oakmoss Extract Market Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Form

Powder

Liquid Oakmoss Absolute Oakmoss Essential Oils



Application

Cosmetics Perfumes & Fragrances Bar Soaps Skin Care Moisturizers Haircare Products

Processed Food & Beverage Industry

Aromatherapy Air Fresheners Massage Oils





Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa



