Global SaaS-based SCM Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment, By Organization, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028

This solution is intended to improve and strengthen an organization’s supply chain operations by inventory, managing production, sourcing, transportation, and product demand. It also provides exception-based process management solutions, which allow employees to micro-manage steady-state processes, and delivers superior visibility to businesses with cross-functional access.



The SaaS-based SCM market is primarily driven by an increase in requirement for real-time supply chain research, technical advances in digitized supply chain management, and increased ICT spending. Furthermore, the market expansion is fueled by factors such as the growth of manufacturing digital technologies and an increase in demand for greater supply chain visibility. Furthermore, the market’s growth is fueled by an increase in the demand for management services among businesses and the use of Software as a service SCM software in pharmaceutical and healthcare businesses. In the years ahead, however, an increase in consumption of transportation management systems (TMS) software is likely to generate significant market expansion potential.



One of the driving factors supporting the market’s growth is rapid industrialization, which is accompanied by increased digitization around the world. Companies and manufacturing units are implementing computerized and pre-programmed technology to reduce costs and time spent producing goods or providing services. Continuous monitoring and security management are provided by SaaS-based SCM technologies, which is growing their demand across diverse industries. In line with this, these devices also store data on the cloud, preventing data loss due to unforeseen circumstances.



COVID-19 Impact



A lot of sectors have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and managing complicated supply chain networks has become problematic for them, which is projected to fuel the desire for SaaS-based SCM. According to a study conducted by the "Institute for Supply Chain Management Organization" in March 2020, nearly 75% of firms disclosed SCM disruptions in some form or another as a result of the corona virus-related transportation restrictions, and that number is expected to rise in the coming period. Following the tremendous disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses throughout the world are reviewing their supply chain strategy in order to become more resilient, collaborative, and coordinated with consumers, vendors, and other stakeholders.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Demand for SCM Due to Multiple Benefits



Inventory control, production planning, and information management of commodities put in remote areas, on-time stakeholder communication, and other electronic supply chain management demands are met by SaaS-based SCM solutions. The use of SaaS-based SCM is predicted to rise across various business verticals, including retail, food and beverage, manufacturing, automotive, and others, due to a cost-effective hybrid deployment strategy. Moreover, the SaaS-based SCM allows supply chain managers to track how well their present operations are functioning or failing, allowing them to anticipate minor issues and reallocate resources to more important outcomes.



Increased interest in using the cloud as a deployment model



The cloud-based deployment strategy has no upfront costs and requires little maintenance, thus it is favored by a wide range of businesses, including SMEs and major corporations. Direct IT control, real-time distribution network monitoring, faster data analysis, and cloud deployment cost effectiveness are just a few of the aspects expected to boost market growth. The SaaS-based SCM industry is driven by an increase in the desire for cloud-based software across various sectors. Cloud-based supply chain management has various advantages over on-premises supply chain software solutions.



Market Restraining Factors



Enterprises concerns about security and privacy.



Businesses that use cloud-based SCM encounter security and privacy concerns. Enterprises have confidential data that must be safeguarded to prevent data breaches and theft, which could harm the company’s overall reputation. Data from organizations could leak and be accessed by unauthorized people via the Internet, which is becoming a serious concern among corporations. Email is the most widely recognized vector, with spam scams in emails accounting for over 90% of successful cyber-attacks. Fake emails are used by cybercriminals to dupe victims into sending payloads via malicious content or URLs, harvesting credentials via counterfeit login pages, or committing fraud via impersonation.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. The service segment recorded a significant revenue share in the SaaS-based SCM Market in 2021. The use of SaaS-based SCM software has risen significantly, resulting in the acceptance of supply chain management solutions across many industrial sectors, as it ensures the software’s proper functioning. The centralized administration of the flow of goods and services, and encompasses all operations that convert raw materials into finished items. Companies can decrease costs and deliver items to customers faster by optimizing the supply chain.



Deployment Outlook



Based on Deployment, the market is segmented into Public, Private, and Hybrid. The public segment procured the largest revenue share in the SaaS-based SCM Market in 2021. The form of cloud computing service in which data is kept on distant servers and transmitted over the internet has been widely employed for a variety of purposes by various businesses. The security concerns connected with using cloud services can be reduced when tight steps are followed, such as encrypting all user data or installing an identity management system with multiple authentication protocols like two-factor authentication.



Organization Outlook



Based on Organization, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. The small & medium enterprise segment registered a substantial revenue share in the SaaS-based SCM Market in 2021. Due to an increase in the use of cloud-based supply chain management software, which provides SMEs with a cost-effective and efficient solution SMEs choose cloud-based networking solutions over on-premises networking because they are more adaptable and less expensive. The adoption of SCM is expected to be fueled by SMEs’ use of the pay-as-you-go approach to flexibly manage their IT infrastructure according to their requirements. In addition, the requirement for efficient customer information security and cost-cutting, along with gaining a competitive edge, allows for the quick response and prompt decisions, which is expected to drive the SCM market in SMEs.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into Consumer Goods, Retail, Food & Beverages, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, and Others. The consumer goods segment procured the highest revenue share in the SaaS-based SCM Market in 2021. This is due to seamless synchronization between in-store, online, and mobile applications, which ensures a consistent consumer experience and ensures stakeholder participation for individualized customer support. As a consequence, it’ll have unprecedented insight and management throughout supply chain while also lowering total system deployment, maintenance, and support costs.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The North America segment acquired the highest revenue share in the SaaS-based SCM Market in 2021. Spending on transportation and logistics is increasing in the region, which is encouraging the use of automation technology in logistics and supply chain management. In this region, the transportation and logistics industry is extensive and competitive, with various industries like as railroads, shipping, and air services.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, The Descartes Systems Group, Inc., Manhattan Associates, Inc., Blue Yonder, Inc., Infor, Inc., Kinaxis, Inc., and HighJump Software Inc.



Strategies deployed in SaaS-based SCM Market



Mar-2022: Manhattan extended its partnership with FourKites, the supply chain platform. Through this partnership, FourKites’ AI-powered Dynamic ETA abilities would further bloster Manhattan’s solution with the most precise anticipating estimated times of launch in the market, authorizing supply chain partners to boost downstream planning, minimize the expense and time of manual trace efforts, and grow consumer satisfaction.



Feb-2022: Oracle introduced its new logistics management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing. Through this launch, the company aimed to simplify logistics procedures and consumer support, and rapidly accomplish significant results, including minimizing cost and service interruption through the development of a partner base, building on-demand spot bidding, and changing shifting modes while running with 90 percent automatic touch in the last fiscal year.



Dec-2021: Highjump, a subsidiary of Körber came into a partnership with KKR, a leading global investment firm. Through this partnership, KKR would work with Körber’s supply chain software enterprise to seek inorganic and organic growth plans to expand the organization’s geographic footprint, boost the changeover to SaaS, robotics, and automation, also to establish innovative digital solutions to support consumers amid growing warehouse automation and supply chain localization. Moreover, the Partnership would allow Körber’s supply chain software enterprise to become a global leader with improved end-to-end solutions for consumers across the world.



Nov-2021: Accenture came into a partnership with Icertis, the software company that provides contract management. Together, the companies aimed to assist buyers to boost the movement of contracting to the cloud and leverage artificial intelligence to boost up the track compliance, and procedure, monitor company-broad risks, minimize price, and enhance enterprise conclusion all of which deliver greater value and a better adventure for partners.



Oct-2021: Accenture completed the acquisition of Advoco, the leading Infor EAM software consulting services company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand Accenture’s abilities to assist the buyer in the customer goods & services, organization, transit, life sciences, and other companies to make supply chains and procedures secure, productive, more sustainable, and more economical.



May-2021: Kinaxis formed a partnership with 4flow, a leading provider of the supply chain. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to launch the accessibility of the Kinaxis RapidResponse application developed to propel adaptability and considerably minimize freight spending and CO2 discharge for better sustainability. Additionally, Kinaxis would integrate the power of scenario planning with shipment and loading building advancement to help consumers achieve efficiencies, save money, and meet sustainability objectives.



Dec-2020: SAP extended its partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. The extended partnership aimed to allow the consumer to operate and design intelligent digital supply chain and enterprise 4.0 solutions in the cloud and at the edge. Additionally, with SAP Digital Supply Chain solutions and the Azure cloud abilities to the edge with Azure Stack Edge, the enterprise would also be able to control SAP solutions locally around industries and warehouses to propel instant choice making and actions when required.



Jun-2020: Kinaxis signed an agreement to acquire Toronto-based Rubikloud, a provider of AI solutions. Through this acquisition, Rubikloud’s SaaS-based ML portfolio authorizes retail and CPG producers to convert core operations by enhancing and automating complex, profit-making choices. Moreover, Rubikloud’s proven AI abilities and intuitive tools allow consumers to use dissimilar data sources to enhance forecast efficiency, site-level allotment, inventory opportunity, and promotion plans by letting the consumer play boundless replicate in real-time.



May-2020: HighJump completed the acquisition of Atlas Products, provider of Software as a Service. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to extend its worldwide trading partner network, both functionally and complement the existing HighJump B2Bi enterprise which guides the industries in Denmark and the Nordic region of Europe and TrueCommerce trading associate combination network in North America.



Dec-2018: Accenture completed the acquisition of PrimeQ, a top Oracle Software as a Service Cloud implementation service provider. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Accenture’s dominant Oracle abilities and assist provide new value to buyers by boosting digital upgradation through Oracle Cloud. Additionally, the companies would provide consumers with matchless Oracle services and allow them to boost their digital upgradation.



Jul-2018: Kinaxis introduced RapidResponse. The solution allows the consumer to recognize supplementary value from RapidResponse investment. Additionally, RapidResponse enables multiple data sources to be coordinated into our single product data model, allowing extraordinary capabilities to support concurrent planning.



