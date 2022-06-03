Samsung Canada launches new Galaxy Book2: Powerful performance for on-the-go computing

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Samsung Electronics Canada announced the launch of the Galaxy Book2, the latest edition of our flagship PC line-up featuring the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro. Sleek, stylish and powerful, the Galaxy Book2 combines the mobility of Galaxy smartphones with the powerful performance of Galaxy PCs to deliver a laptop that’s ready to conquer every day.

“At Samsung we always look to elevate our consumers’ experience and are excited to launch a new laptop that focuses on portability and speed. With the shift to hybrid working, the Galaxy Book2 is designed to deliver powerful performance for everyone and help make day-to-day experiences simple, smooth, and intuitive,” said Raj Doshi, Head of Mobile Business at Samsung Electronics Canada.

Powerful Performance Meets Mobile Freedom

The Galaxy Book2 features a 12th Gen Intel® Core processor – equipping users with the speed and power needed for everyday work and play. From multitasking with minimal lag time to streaming shows, the Galaxy Book2 is a portable, powerful PC that’s great for completing everyday tasks.

With its sleek, slim design and long-lasting battery life1, move about your day while worrying less about being plugged in. And when it’s time to recharge, the included universal charger2 gets 40% of battery power back in just 30 minutes. Plus, the universal charger works across our latest portfolio of Galaxy devices3 – so you can keep cords to a minimum. Designed to keep up with today’s on-the-go world, you can outlast your day, whether you work or play.

Immersive Entertainment with Lightweight Portability

Welcome to the Galaxy experience, a world of innovative possibilities designed to give you a cutting-edge experience. Packed with your favourite Galaxy features, the Galaxy Book2 keeps you moving forward with ease. With a 15.6” screen, the Galaxy Book2 offers plenty of room to experience all the things you love on a full high-definition display - be it streaming, chatting or simply browsing.

Get an immersive, cinematic-like experience with Dolby Atmos and surround sound speakers. Whether you’re playing the hottest new song on repeat, or watching your favourite movie, the speakers deliver full, rich sound.

Security That’s All About You

Protecting your data, identity and privacy continues to be a top priority for Samsung, especially with the pivot to hybrid working and learning environments. Now more than ever, consumers are looking for devices designed with security as a priority. The updated Windows 11 operating system on the Galaxy Book2 Series lineup which helps keep data safe with Knox security, has been extended to the Galaxy Book2. Keep your files under your control with a fingerprint scanner that lets you unlock your laptop with a simple tap.

Enjoy even more control over your files with Private Share4, a security feature that lets you set time limits on your shared files — the recipient can’t capture or share your file, and you remain in control with the ability to revoke file access at any time; it’s file security simplified.

Easy Continuity for the Connected World

Samsung is all about helping make consumers lives easier and more effortless. Thanks to Galaxy continuity, your Galaxy devices can seamlessly connect to help you do more. The Galaxy Book2 easily syncs with your Samsung Galaxy smartphone5 through Link to Windows6 , which allows you to call and text right from your laptop. The crossover app continuity allows you to open up your PC and pick up right where you left off on your smartphone by showing recently used apps. Samsung has even updated its Quick Share7 feature and merged it with Link Sharing, allowing you to quickly share work with others from anywhere. Even transfer a video call from one Galaxy device to another without missing a moment.

The Galaxy Book Smart Switch8 process, helps you move old data, photos, settings and more, from your old PC to your new PC easily. And once transferred, the new Galaxy Book2 experience is also very familiar with the intuitive One Book UI 4.0. Users with other Galaxy devices will feel at home on their new PC with the same UI, apps and menus that they already know and love.

You can also control and monitor IoT devices using your Galaxy Book2 and the SmartThings app. Turn on the lights, set the temperature or check your security cams all from the convenience of the SmartThings Dashboard. With new Bixby9 voice control functionality, you can control your IoT devices with the convenience of voice prompts. Plus, if you happen to misplace your Galaxy Book2, you can locate it (even if it is turned off) with SmartThings Find10. With Galaxy continuity, discover more fun ways to connect to what you love.

Galaxy for the Planet

Samsung understands the importance of producing technology in responsible and sustainable methods. The Galaxy Book2 advances our ongoing commitment to minimize its environmental footprint and help Galaxy users adopt more sustainable lifestyles. Samsung recently announced a new high-performance, eco-conscious material that repurposes discarded fishing nets to reduce plastic waste in the ocean, and this material is now featured in the touchpad holder and the inner bracket of the Galaxy Book2 Series. Expanding the presence of ocean-bound plastics in Galaxy technology, this marks a notable achievement in the company’s sustainability journey. Through Galaxy for the Planet, Samsung is powering its scale, innovations and open collaborations to deliver tangible environmental actions across the Mobile eXperience Business and its entire product lineup to preserve the planet for generations to come.

With a battery offering a longer lifecycle11 that reduces the need for frequent battery replacement, to eco-conscious AMOLED panels and sustainably-sourced paper boxes and mold trays, the Galaxy Book2 is designed with sustainability in mind.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Book2 will be available for purchase beginning June 3rd, 2022 online at Samsung.ca, and at Samsung Experience Stores and all major retailer partners across Canada.

Galaxy Book2: Available in Graphite for $989.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i5 processor. The Galaxy Book2 is also available at $1119.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 15.6-inches with an Intel Core i7 processor. For more information, please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/computers/galaxy-book/galaxy-book2-15inch-i5-8gb-256gb-np750xed-kb1ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Galaxy Book2 Specifications ​ Galaxy Book2 Dimensions 15.4 mm Weight​ 1.61 kg OS Windows 11 Home Display​ 15.6" FHD IPS Processor Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 Graphic​ Intel® Graphic

Intel Arc Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2, Bluetooth v5.1 Colour​ Graphite Memory LPDDR4x (On Board) Storage 2 SSD WLAN 802.11 ax 2x2 Camera/Mic HD 702p Audio 2 W x 2, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit, Bilingual (English/French) Battery​ 54 Wh Adaptor​ 45W TA

65W TA Security Fingerprint Ports USB C(2), USB3.2(2), HDMI, micro SD, HP, Kensington Lock

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. Specifications vary by markets and/or carriers.

1 Battery life may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

2 Battery life and charging speed may vary depending on environment, usage patterns and other factors. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life and charging speed depends on several factors and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

3 Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port.

4 Private Share features for both the sender and receiver requires Galaxy devices with Windows 10, Android OS 10.0 (Q), and One UI 2.1 or above and the Quick Share app Requires Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. The transferable type, number, capacity, and expiry date of files as well as the number of simultaneous file shares in Private Share may be limited.

5 Galaxy devices sold separately.

6 Users must link their Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone app on PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Galaxy devices. Requires latest Windows 10 update on the PC. Phone requires Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Up to 5 Android applications can be launched simultaneously.

7 Quick Share feature allows sharing of photos, videos and files between Samsung Galaxy devices. Quick Share is available on Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets, and Galaxy Books (from May 2021), on Android 10 and One UI2.1 and above. Available devices and features may subject to change. Requires BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi Direct connection to enable Quick Share. Wi-Fi Direct must be enabled before using.

8 Data transferring via Galaxy Book Smart Switch requires all devices to be installed with Galaxy Book Smart Switch. The file-transferring PC can be any PC with the latest Windows OS. Settings, MS Store Apps, and Files can be transferred. Both PCs should be connected to the same network.

9 Bixby only recognizes certain accents and dialects of English (US), Korean (South Korea) languages to be supported. Using Bixby may be limited under certain situations including without limitation during media (Video/Game/Voice) recording, during call (including outgoing call), etc. Service availability may vary by location/carrier/language/device model/OS version. Bixby controls selected apps, other apps to be supported. Samsung Account log-in and data network connection (Wi-Fi or data network) required. To control other devices with Bixby, all devices need to be registered with SmartThings.

10 Requires Samsung Account login, connection to Wi-Fi or data network and configuring settings in SmartThings Find. The location of the lost device found with SmartThings Find is the approximate location where the lost device's signal was detected. SmartThings Find application is only available on Galaxy devices with Android 8.0 or later. SmartThings Find can track Galaxy Book2 Pro series devices for up to 10 days while turned off when devices fully charged. Length of time may vary by location, network, usage patterns, device settings, battery condition and other factors.

11 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

