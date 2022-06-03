New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Disposables Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960667/?utm_source=GNW

Global Medical Disposables Market to Reach $501.8 Billion by 2026



Medical disposable products are mainly used in patient examination, diagnostic testing, sterilization, fluid and drug delivery, surgery, wound management, and incontinence management, primarily as a means of reducing patient discomfort. The global market is growing at a rapid rate, driven by the increasing cases of chronic diseases that require longer hospital admissions, growing number of surgical procedures, increase in incidences of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), and above all, the impact of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. Continued emphasis on relatively higher number of patient admissions and widespread COVID-19 testing programs across the world are among the major factors that enabled the medical disposables market to maintain a progressive momentum. Although the overall growth in the market remained positive, the surgical instruments & supplies and infusion & hypodermic devices segments took a beating as number of surgeries performed and volume of associated services provided remained lower, especially during the first two quarters. Another driving factor for the growth of the medical disposables market is the increasing geriatric population across the world.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Disposables estimated at US$294.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$501.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period. Surgical Instruments & Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach US$57.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bandages & Wound Dressings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.5% share of the global Medical Disposables market. Steered by robust increase in wound care requirements in verticals such as surgical wounds, trauma, lacerations, diabetic ulcers, venous ulcers, burns, and pressure ulcers, demand for various traditional wound dressings such as gauzes, bandages, body netting, cohesive wraps, composite dressings, and non-adherent dressings, exhibited progressive growth.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $86.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $73.5 Billion by 2026



The Medical Disposables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$86.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.67% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$73.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$79.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. US dominates market growth due to increasing number of surgeries performed in this region and the presence of major market players. Additionally, the US witnessed significant increase in the number of COVID-19-affected patients, which boosted the demand for medical disposables. Other factors driving demand include established healthcare infrastructure; increased healthcare spending; large patient pool; government initiatives; increasing awareness about cross-contamination and infection control in healthcare and medical fields; and higher rates of advanced technology adoption. In Asia-Pacific, growth is set to be driven by the increasing geriatric population and rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases. The presence of several major players engaged in the development of medical disposable products in countries such as Japan and India are expected to boost Asia Pacific`s medical disposables market growth.



Infusion & Hypodermic Devices Segment to Reach $38 Billion by 2026



In the global Infusion & Hypodermic Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$30 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 87 Featured) -

3M Company

Ansell Limited

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cardinal Health, Inc.

ConvaTec Group plc

Gerresheimer AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Smith & Nephew plc

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Steris Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Disposables - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

87 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Impact of COVID-19 on Select Segments

Surgical Instruments & Supplies

COVID-19 Induced YOY Decline in Heart Surgery Volumes in the US

in 2020

Respiratory Disposable Devices

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables

Disposable Face Masks

Medical Disposables: A Prelude

Global Medical Disposables to Grow at a Rapid Rate

US Dominates the Medical Disposables Market, Asia-Pacific to

Witness Fastest Growth

Competition

Mobilization Efforts by Private Tech Companies to Combat

Medical Supplies Shortage during COVID-19

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders and Rise in Surgical

Procedures Fuels Market Growth

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with

Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Growing Threat of Hospital-Acquired Infections Spurs Demand for

Medical Disposables

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown

of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Surgical Site Infections Per 100 Procedures for the Period

2014-2018

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million

by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years

2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries

for 2018

Bandages & Wound Dressings Market to Exhibit Significant Growth

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds: Select Statistics

Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Adhesive Bandages Explore Novel Design Variations

Smart Bandages Gain Interest

Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables Registers Burgeoning Growth

Global COVID-19 Testing Market Breakdown by Testing Type: 2020

and 2027

Emergence of PCR as a Preferred COVID-19 Detection Method

Nonwoven Medical Disposables

Rise in Air Pollution Levels Trigger the Demand for Face Masks

World Ranking of Most Polluted Countries: 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Deaths Linked to Air

Pollution

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960667/?utm_source=GNW



