Blockmate Investor Update Replay

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc. (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate'' or the “Company”) has uploaded a recording of the online investor briefing held on June 2nd, 2022 to its website, featuring an update from Blockmate CEO & President Dom Carosa.



The recording can be viewed here: https://www.blockmate.com/videos

The Investor deck can be download here: https://bit.ly/Blockmate-Deck-2June2022

The briefing included updates for investors on:



Blockmate’s blockchain incubation vision and successful track record of projects

The Hivello revenue model and regional targets for IoT hotspots

An updated strategy for Blockmate’s asset Midpoint with ways to maximise revenue

A new consumer-focused de-fi (decentralized finance) platform - Yield OTC

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focussing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dom Carosa (CEO & President)

For further information contact:

Dom Carosa, CEO & President

https://twitter.com/dcarosa

Blockmate Ventures Inc.

dom@blockmate.com

(+1-888-218-6863)

Forward-Looking Information

