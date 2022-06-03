New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960639/?utm_source=GNW
Global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services Market to Reach $123.4 Billion by 2026
Home rehabilitation is a suggested preventative and treatment approach for individuals with specific medical conditions that hamper their routine activities. The service is offered at home or in the community supporting care and rehabilitation of an individual. The concept of home rehabilitation also holds high relevance for people with a disability and debilitating condition, or chronic illness that affects their physical abilities and mobility. Growth in the global market is being driven by high unmet need for home rehabilitation, access to better healthcare services, aging population, overwhelming demand for rehabilitation due to illnesses and injuries, and rising incidence of human-induced hazards such as industrial accidents. Increasing prevalence of disabilities and chronic medical conditions such as stroke, diabetes and cancer, and rising incidence of child developmental issues and injuries such as burns and cerebral affecting functionality palsy creates for home rehabilitation.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Home Rehabilitation Products and Services estimated at US$89.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$123.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Wheelchairs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$43.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Body Support Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.8% share of the global Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market. Growth in the Wheelchairs segment is driven by continuous improvements in wheelchair technology and newer designs that use more lightweight materials or new technologies to facilitate smart energy use.
The U.S. Market is estimated at $35.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2026
The Home Rehabilitation Products and Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.78% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. While the US is considered the pioneer in home healthcare among developed nations, European countries are also picking up the trend. Several Western Europe countries are exhibiting an increasing affinity for adopting the US home healthcare model, resulting in a decrease in the length of hospital stays. The number of people undergoing treatment in sub-acute and homecare settings, apart from cases of same day surgery, is on the rise. Also reflecting this trend is the increase in the number of homecare equipment dealers in the region.
General Aids Segment to Reach $24 Billion by 2026
In the global General Aids segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$20.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 168 Featured) -
- AliMed, Inc.
- DJO Global LLC
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
- ergoline GmbH
- Hocoma AG
- Invacare Corporation
- LL CORPUS COGERE Inc.
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Norco Inc.
- Performance Health, LLC
- Prism Medical Products, LLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Home Rehabilitation Products and Services - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
As 2020 Draws to a Close, It Has Been a Year of Astounding
Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
A Severely Battered Global Economy Struggles to Revive
COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets
Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What’s In
Store for Healthcare?
Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020
Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)
With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare
Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on
Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required
Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
What is Home Rehabilitation? - Definition/Scope, Benefits &
Types of Rehabilitation Products & Services
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
COVID-19 Accelerates the Aging-In-Place Trend, Spurring
Opportunities for Home Rehabilitation Products
Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity Because There is No Place
Like Home
The Devastatingly High COVID-19 Mortalities in Senior Homes &
Nursing Homes Accelerates the Focus on Aging-In-Place
The Age of COVID-19 Brings Telerehabilitation Into the Spotlight
Shift to Value Based Care Models, Urgent Need to Reduce Primary
Care Burden, Curtail Rising Healthcare Costs & Shift to
Alternate Care Sites Create a Medley of Factors Positively
Influencing Home Rehabilitation
Emergence of Value-Based Health - A New Healthcare Paradigm to
Contain Spiraling Healthcare Costs
Alternative Care Models for Delivery of Healthcare to Alleviate
Burden on Hospitals
Therapy and Rehabilitation Outside the Hospital Settings
Here’s Why Homecare is Cost Effective
Rising Incidence of Disability: A Grim Reality Driving the Home
Rehabilitation Market
Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group
Aging Population A Key Demographic Driver of Growth of Assisted
Living Technologies & Solutions
Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in
Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services Bodes Well
for Home Rehabilitation of the Elderly: Global Market for
Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018,
2020 and 2023
Here’s How COVID-19 is Increasing the Reliance of the Elderly
on Assisted Living Technologies
Chronic Disease Management & Associated Costs Drive Demand for
Rehabilitation Products & Services
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Amplifies the Role of
Alternate Care Sites & Highlights the Need for Home
Rehabilitation Technologies: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030
Rising Healthcare Costs Accelerates the Shift to Low Cost
Alternate Care Sites Including Patient Centered Medical Homes
Rising Healthcare Costs Outstripping Global GDP Growth Puts
Pressure On Health Systems to Bend the Cost Curve: World
Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-
2023
Growing Burden of CVD Drives Focus on Home Based Cardiac
Rehabilitation
Here’s Why CVD is Growing & Its Implications
How Home-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation Can Help
Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion (2010-2030)
Growing Burden of COPD Drives Demand for Home-Based Pulmonary
Rehabilitation
Here’s Why Home-Based Pulmonary Rehabilitation for COPD is
Growing in Popularity
Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and
Women Affected by the Condition
Wheelchairs Remain the Fastest Growing Mobility &
Rehabilitation Product Technology
High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients
Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual
Wheelchairs Drive Demand
Global Wheelchair Sales (In 000 Units) for Years 2021 & 2027
Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals
Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care
Facilities & Residences Propels Market
Challenges Confronting Home Rehabilitation Products & Services
