Asia-Pacific 5G Digital Indoor System (DIS) and Small Cell Market Report 2022: Market will Increase from $3.26 Billion in 2021 to $16.04 Billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2021 to 2026

The revenue from 5G DIS and small cells in Asia-Pacific will increase from $3.26 billion in 2021 to $16.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 37.6% from 2021 to 2026.

From 2023, the market will accelerate as countries move into the recovery phase following the COVID-19 pandemic; mobile operators will be able to allocate more CAPEX to achieve greater growth. The region will drive 5G DIS and small cell revenue, globally, and it holds significant potential for growth through 2026.



The use of 5G DIS and small cells is gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. However, cost and monetization concerns continue to act as restraints. Positively, new companies will enter the market and remove some of the cost burdens from mobile operators; moreover, new affiliations (OpenRoaming, for example) are making it easier to raise the bar in terms of indoor customer experiences. Owing to these developments, mobile operators are having to reinvent their value propositions to continue to thrive in this industry.



A recent survey found that the importance of DIS in Asia-Pacific has increased by double digits, that is, by 14%, over the past 3 years, with 93% of respondents stating that they will rate their mobile operator according to the indoor network quality they experience.

The benchmark for 5G DIS and small cells is to be able to achieve better user experiences for comparable investments in DAS or tangible improvements in customer experience for all 5G indoor users. Products are designed to be simple, easy to use (often, with plug-and-play capabilities), flexible, scalable, and software upgradeable (to keep pace with technological developments).



The APAC 5G DIS and small cell market rides on the momentum of the overall 5G market in the region. and it is highly dependent on its success.

What is lacking at this juncture is a common direction for this niche space, which the industry can latch on to for the market to grow faster. Standards should be implemented quickly and targeted solutions should be developed, which will expedite growth and monetize 5G.



The target audience for this research service includes telecommunication companies, infrastructure providers, and neutral hosts that want to understand how to strategically plan to incorporate 5G DIS and small cells into their business plans.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the 5G DIS and Small Cell Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 5G DIS and Small Cells

Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Key Competitors

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast Analysis

5G DIS and Small Cells - MEC and AI to Drive Growth in 5G Indoor

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 5G Digital Indoor Systems (DIS)

Key Growth Metrics, 5G DIS

Revenue Forecast, 5G DIS

Forecast Assumptions, 5G DIS

Revenue Forecast Analysis, 5G DIS

Importance of the Availability of Digital Indoor Systems, 5G DIS

Impact of Digital Indoor Systems on Mobile Operators' Ratings, 5G DIS

Critical Enablers of Digital Indoor Systems, 5G DIS

Critical Enablers of Digital Indoor Systems Analysis, 5G DIS

Industry Consensus on DIS as the Way Forward, 5G DIS

Industry Consensus on DIS as the Way Forward Analysis, 5G DIS

Support from Industry Collaboration for DIS, 5G DIS

Support from Industry Collaboration for DIS Analysis, 5G DIS

Discussion, 5G DIS

5G will Complement Wi-Fi, 5G DIS

4. 5G DIS Respondent Demographics

Survey Respondents by Base Country

Survey Respondents by Role

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, 5G Small Cells

Key Growth Metrics, 5G Small Cells

Revenue Forecast, 5G Small Cells

Forecast Assumptions, 5G Small Cells

Revenue Forecast Analysis, 5G Small Cells

Open Roaming will Drive the Growth of 5G Small Cells

Open Roaming Case Study - Cirrus Networks, Australia

Open Roaming Case Study - CityRoam, Japan

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Indoor Solutions for the Enterprise Segment

Growth Opportunity 2 - Mission-critical Solutions for the Consumer Segment

Growth Opportunity 3 - Value-added Solutions for the 5G DIS and Small Cell Market

7. The Last Word

Conclusions and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Cirrus Networks

CityRoam

