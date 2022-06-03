TIRF launches Action2Zero learning centre: Giving communities safe roads home

OTTAWA, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) announces the launch of the Action2Zero learning centre created in partnership with Desjardins. This web-based resource contains knowledge and tools to help communities assess road safety and implement a strategic road safety plan. The public health imperative behind comprehensive road safety strategies is clear: safe roads save lives, prevent injuries and encourage daily physical activity in the form of walking and biking.



“Unsafe roads have the greatest costs for communities whose residents are injured or killed in preventable crashes. Strategic road safety plans are essential to develop targeted initiatives and engage the community in the implementation of practical and proven strategies to reduce road trauma,” explains Robyn Robertson, TIRF President & CEO. “Our Action2Zero learning centre supports the work of local governments and their road safety partners by helping them spend less time identifying problems and looking for solutions and more time implementing strategies to increase community safety.”

Action2Zero was developed to meet the needs of a wide spectrum of diverse stakeholders. It contains knowledge and tools for communities to help raise awareness of road safety issues, implement solutions, and monitor and measure progress. A key feature of Action2Zero is its assessment tool that helps communities measure road safety against best practices using a 5-star community concept. A related tool was designed specifically for use with schools. The Learning Centre also includes four modules structured in a question and answer format to help users quickly access topics of interest and find related resources.

“We are committed to reducing preventable and unnecessary road related injuries and deaths,” said Valérie Lavoie, President and Chief Operating Officer, Desjardins General Insurance Group. “We need to continue our efforts in educating road users to adopt safer habits to see real change on our roads. I am proud that Desjardins can partner with TIRF as they launch the Action2Zero learning centre.”

In 2021, TIRF also partnered with Safer Roads Alliance (formerly Coalition for Safer Alberta Roads) to undertake the Action2Zero road safety assessment in three Alberta communities: Lac La Biche, Fox Creek, and Highway 40 (Municipal District of Greenview). With support from TIRF, the Alliance worked closely with these communities to conduct the assessment which is designed to identify road safety measures in place as well as new measures needed to help them achieve a 5-star road safety rating. Results from the Action2Zero assessment have empowered these communities to begin developing a strategic road safety plan and tracking their progress in implementing it. The 5-star road safety community rating developed by TIRF is based on research and international best practice.

“The assessments were completed late last year with each of the three communities receiving customized reports highlighting the road safety strengths and challenges in their respective community,” says Debbie Hammond, Executive Director, Safer Roads Alliance. “We are now using these results to support the development of strategic road safety plans for these communities and identifying specific action items to tackle road safety priorities as well as help build capacity to implement initiatives.”

“Ultimately, road safety is a shared responsibility. Using the Action2Zero learning centre can help communities inspire leadership, engage important stakeholders, access needed expertise, and improve resource allocation,” says Robertson. “As more communities utilize the Action2Zero learning centre, we can establish networks and coordinated efforts that enable communities to share learning and facilitate problem-solving at all levels.”

To learn more about Action2Zero and how the tools can help communities work towards a 5-star road safety rating, visit: https://Action2Zero.tirf.ca

About the Traffic Injury Research Foundation:

The vision of the Traffic Injury Research Foundation (TIRF) is to ensure people using roads make it home safely every day by eliminating road deaths, serious injuries and their social costs. TIRF’s mission is to be the knowledge source for safer road users and a world leader in research, program and policy development, evaluation, and knowledge transfer. TIRF is a registered charity and depends on grants, awards, and donations to provide services for the public. Visit www.tirf.ca and find us on LinkedIn: Traffic Injury Research Foundation, Twitter: @TIRFCANADA & Instagram: @tirfcanada_diad

About Desjardins Group:

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the fifth largest cooperative financial group in the world, with assets of $397 billion. In 2021 it was ranked as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

