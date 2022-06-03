Jeffrey Zinn Joins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Private Credit

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Jeffrey Zinn has joined the firm as Managing Director, Private Credit. Mr. Zinn will be based in New York and report to David Gussmann, Senior Managing Director, Private Credit. In this role, Mr. Zinn will be responsible for driving strategic business partnerships to support the company’s sourcing, direct lending, esoterics and private credit transactions.



“Jeff brings with him a compelling set of skills to our growing investment team of credit and risk experts. His deep experience and technical background across asset types and structures make him an ideal candidate to support the firm’s private credit strategy,” said Mr. Gussmann. “His network and credit-focused experience with institutional investors and consultants will help us continue to grow our platform.”

"Vida has built an impressive team with focused strategies that offer investors compelling investment products. I look forward to supporting the Vida team as we pursue our growth strategy,” commented Mr. Zinn.

Mr. Zinn joins Vida with over 27 years of experience across capital markets, structured products, specialty finance and fintech lending. Prior to joining Vida, Mr. Zinn spent nearly four years as the Head of Business Development for the Special Assets Fund at Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm. Before that, he was Head of Capital Markets and a Member of the Executive Team at ApplePie Capital. He’s also held leadership positions at Jefferies and Bank of America. Mr. Zinn graduated from Boston University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and from Columbia Business School with an M.B.A.

About Vida Capital

Vida Capital, Inc. is a vertically integrated, uncorrelated investment firm specializing in insurance, longevity, structured credit, and private lending with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Vida provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

Media Contacts

For Vida Capital:

Stephen Kirkwood

512-744-1040

For RedBird Capital Partners:

Dan Gagnier

Gagnier Communications

646-569-5897

For Reverence Capital Partners:

Steven Lipin

Gladstone Place Partners

212-230-5930