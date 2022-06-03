Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Size Worth USD 29 Million by 2028 | Advanced Energy Storage Systems Industry Expected CAGR 7.9% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recent years, the growth in the Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market is attributed to increasing renewable energy investments, and rise in the electric vehicles market globally and regulatory changes demanding energy efficiency. Increasing implementation of energy efficiency measures coupled with soaring energy demand will stimulate the global advanced energy storage systems demand. Increasing focus toward enhancing the cost competitiveness of the power grid by ensuring high stability coupled with the widespread adoption of clean energy sources will augment the Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market. Owing to these factors in acceptance, Advanced Energy Storage Systems are gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Transportation, Grid Storage), by End-User (Residential, Non-Residential), by Technology (Electro Chemical, Mechanical, Thermal Storage), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"

The Global Market revenue size stood at a value USD 18.4 Million in the year 2021. The Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market size is anticipated to reach USD 29 Million by the year 2028 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Rapid Development in Usage of Smart Grids & Smart Meters

The industry is driven by the growing use of smart grids and smart metres. With rising energy consumption and out-dated power infrastructure, governments throughout the world are increasingly turning to smart grid technologies to modernise their energy infrastructures. The market for energy efficiency solutions is growing as many governments embark on modernization initiatives to modernise their power grids. The Missouri Public Service Commission, for example, committed a USD 6.3 billion grid upgrading expenditure. Ameren took up the challenge, and as of February 2020, the company had completed approximately 900 projects.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Advanced Energy Storage Systems market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.9% during the forecast period.

The Advanced Energy Storage Systems market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 14.4 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 29 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific projected to dominate the worldwide Advanced Energy Storage Systems market.



Segmentation of the Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market:

Application Transportation Grid Storage

End-User Residential Non-Residential

Technology Electro Chemical Mechanical Thermal Storage

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-energy-storage-systems-market-1603

Restrain: High Capital Investment

Owing to the high energy density and better performance, energy storage technologies such as lithium-ion batteries, flow batteries, and sodium-sulfur (NaS) batteries require more capital to manufacture than other technologies. Since lithium is an expensive metal, it raises the cost of battery manufacture; therefore, for the first two or three years, the cost of technology in EV and grid storage is likely to be high; however, as adoption grows, the cost will reduce. The entire cost of technology rises as rated power rises. Customers such as captive power customers and residential customers, for example, are hesitant to use AESS because of the high capital costs associated with installation. As a result, the impact of this factor is likely to increase and hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the advanced energy storage industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. The increasing need for advanced energy storage system demand in the region has given numerous vendors the opportunity to establish their businesses. According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the overall domestic consumption is expected to grow at 0.3% annually through 2040, which is less than half the rate of population growth. The agency expects the use of residential energy to be flat, while transportation energy consumption will decline slightly.

List of Prominent Players in Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)

General Electric Company (US)

Samsung SDI Co Ltd. (South Korea)

GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)

Siemens Ltd. (Germany)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Calmac (US)

Tesla Inc. (US)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Transportation, Grid Storage), by End-User (Residential, Non-Residential), by Technology (Electro Chemical, Mechanical, Thermal Storage), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/advanced-energy-storage-systems-market-908502

Recent Developments:

February 2017: ABB launched an innovative microgrid, combining battery and flywheel-based storage technologies, designed to test the scalability and improve the power stability for around 300,000 people in Anchorage, Alaska, USA.

December 2016: Leading battery storage producer Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea) is teaming up with leading storage inverter maker Dynapower to develop an all-in-one storage solution for commercial and industrial customers. It is a move that will remove intermediaries, lower the installed costs, and encourage a broader use of behind-the-meter batteries.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market?

How will the Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market?

What is the Advanced Energy Storage Systems market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Advanced Energy Storage Systems Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Application



• Transportation



• Grid Storage



• End-User



• Residential



• Non-Residential



• Technology



• Electro Chemical



• Mechanical



• Thermal Storage



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)



• LG Chem



• Ltd. (South Korea)



• General Electric Company (US)



• Samsung SDI Co Ltd. (South Korea)



• GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)



• Siemens Ltd. (Germany)



• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)



• Calmac (US)



• Tesla Inc. (US)



• Toshiba Corporation (Japan) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Blog: