Global Road Marking Materials Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2026



Road markings present an effective and economical traffic safety option owing to their ability guide motorists for ensuring a smooth traffic flow. The market is set to gain from increasing focus on road safety and introduction of new standards and guidelines by countries. Growth in the market is propelled by increasing population, rapid urbanization, and enhanced quality of life. The market is also expected to receive a push from ongoing efforts by governments to form comprehensive policies to maintain road markings and reduce the number of accidents. Regulators and concerned authorities in the Europe, for instance have approved wet-night visible materials under the A556 section for reducing risk of road accidents.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Road Marking Materials estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Paint-based Markings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Performance-Based Markings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 39.4% share of the global Road Marking Materials market. Paints are used for markings on public streets and private spaces. These materials are offered in various color options that symbolize a specific function. Performance-based markings comprise thermoplastics and cold plastics. Cold plastic tapes are widely used for marking stop bars, crosswalks and traffic guidance like turn lanes, train crossings, HOV lanes, taxi lanes, pedestrian crossings, bike lanes, and bus lanes. Thermoplastic materials are exhibiting strong gains owing to their performance-related benefits including enhanced retro-reflectivity and durability as well as VOC-free nature.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026



North America and Europe lead the market owing to the large and established road networks in these regions. Moreover, high vehicular density, and stringent road safety norms necessitate the use of advanced materials and also regular maintenance in these regions, leading to higher demand. Emerging markets in Asia such as China and India are expected to offer robust growth opportunities owing to the huge infrastructure investments in these markets. In addition, both China and India are aggressively expanding their air travel network through upgrades to existing facilities or building greenfield airports, driving demand for road marking materials.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Number of Road Accidents and Need for Proper Road

Safety Measures Drive the Demand for Road Markings

Global Breakdown of Number of Vehicles Registered by High-

Income, Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

Global Breakdown of Deaths for Road Accidents by High-Income,

Middle-Income and Low Income Countries

Number of Deaths Caused by Road Accidents Worldwide by Region

for the Years 2017 & 2030

Road Fatality Statistics in Select Countries: 2017

Road Marking Industry Leaps Forward with Inflow of Innovative

Technologies

Laser Markings Technology

Tactile Black Markings across the Middle Line of the Road to

Ensure Traffic Safety

Opportunities & Challenges with New Liquid Traffic Marking Paints

Primary Factors Impeding Adoption of Innovative Solutions

Thermoplastic Coatings Ride High on Diverse Applications &

Compelling Advantages

Growing Use of High-Quality Materials to Improve Mobility and

Road Safety

Regulations Cripple Momentum in Solvent-Based Road Markings

Segment

With Cycling Growing in Popularity Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak,

Need for Separate Cycling Lanes to Spur Opportunity for Road

Marking Materials

Cycling as % of Journeys by Top Cities for 2019

European Funding for Cycling (Euro per Person) during COVID-19:

January-September 2020

Growing Emphasis on Lane Departure Warning Widens the Role of

Road Markings

Autonomous Vehicles Elevate the Importance of Road Marking

Anti-Skid Markings Act as Warning to Road Users

Road Maintenance and Replacement of Old Markings Create Demand

Global Cumulative Investments in Roadways Vs Actual Need for

the Period 2016-2040 (In US$ Billion)

Aging Drivers Drive Need for Proper Maintenance and Improved

Road Markings

Comparison of Older and Younger Drivers in Terms of Risk, and

Fragility Relative to Adult Drivers

Relative Probability of Fatal Injury in Elder Drivers by Age

Compared to Adult Drivers (in %)

Infrastructure Investment Patterns Strongly Influence the Market

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Global Infrastructure Spending: Projected Infrastructure

Investment Needs (in $ Trillion) by Sector Over the Period

2016-2040

Emphasis on Road Network Expansion to Boost Demand

Urbanization and Ensuing Need for Public Infrastructure to

Drive Demand for Road Marking Materials

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Airport Marking Provides an Essential Visual Aid to the Air

Traffic

Impact of COVID-19 on Airlines and Airports

Table 15: Global Airlines & Airports Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Expected Losses in Global Aviation Industry (In US$ Billion)

Global Announced Airport Infrastructure Projects Value in US$

Billion by Region

Parking Lot Marking Gains Traction in Malls, Commercial

Buildings & Large Residential Complexes

Growing Emphasis on Workplace Safety in Factory Environments

Bodes Well for Factory Markings

Steady Rise in Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries Augments

Demand for Low-Cost Safety Solutions such as Factory Markings:

Total Number of Fatal Workplace Injuries (In 1,000s) in the

US for the Years 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019



