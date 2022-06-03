Dental Imaging Market Size Worth USD 4.51 Billion by 2028 | Dental Imaging Industry Expected CAGR 8.8% | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Dental Imaging Market finds that rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing affordability of imaging systems, is factors that are influencing the growth of Dental Imaging Market. Additionally, the need for rapid and accurate diagnosis, in addition the increasing investment in Research and Development (R&D) from governments across the globe is further propelling the market growth. Owing to these factors in acceptance, Dental Imaging are gaining huge importance on a global market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Dental Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Extraoral Imaging Systems, Intraoral Imaging Systems), by Application (Implantology, Endodontics, Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Orthodontics), by End User (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Diagnostic Centers, Dental Academic & Research Institutes), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)"



The total Global Dental Imaging Market is estimated to reach USD 4.51 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.8%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Dental Imaging Market”. The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 2.71 Billion in the year 2021.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of dental diseases is anticipated to augment the growth of the Dental Imaging Market within the estimated period. This is attributable to the increase in sugar consumption, alcohol use, tobacco use, and poor hygiene, and their underlying social and commercial determinants. Oral diseases are a serious health burden in many nations, and they impact people throughout their lives, causing pain, discomfort, disfigurement, and sometimes death. Oral issues are anticipated to affect roughly 3.5 billion individuals worldwide as per World Health Organization (WHO). According to the Global Burden of Disease 2019, untreated dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth is the most frequent health problem. Further, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention's (MoHAP) 2019 Annual Health Statistic Book, out-patient visits by specialised groups in Dubai Health Authority for dentistry and oral procedures were 150,793 in 2019. According to the same source, consultation and follow-up visits account for 25.1% of all dental care visits, general treatments for 24.1%, gum treatment and oral surgery for 16.1%, and root canals for 6.6%. Pediatric dental care services account for around 3.7% of the total. As a result, the figures show that demand for dental imaging is increasing, leading to market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Dental Imaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.8% during the forecast period.

The Dental Imaging market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2.71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.51 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacificis projected to dominate the worldwide Dental Imaging market.



Segmentation of the Global Dental Imaging Market:

Product Extraoral Imaging Systems Intraoral Imaging Systems

Application Implantology Endodontics Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Orthodontics Other

End User Dental Hospitals & Clinics Dental Diagnostic Centers Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dental-imaging-market-1571

Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry is anticipated to augment the growth of the Dental Imaging Market in the years to come. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), the United States spends roughly USD 2.75 billion on cosmetic dentistry each year. Governments and corporations have both taken steps in this direction. The Indian Dental Association's National Oral Health Program, for example, intended to enhance oral healthcare by coordinating public and private sectors and distributing general and oral health services in a synergistic and equitable manner. Such efforts assist to raise awareness, which in turn helps to drive demand for dental equipment and supplies. A rising emphasis on aesthetics and appearance is another factor to consider. Smile rehabilitation and cosmetic enhancements have become increasingly important. Thus, the above-mentioned factors are expected to support the growth of the market in the near future.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the healthcare industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Dental Imaging Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America dominated the Global Dental Imaging Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising burden of dental disorders in the region. Furthermore, the growing number of product launches and strategic initiatives by key players is also likely to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing focus on research and development is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Dental Imaging Market:

Envista Holdings Corporation (US)

Planmeca oy (Finland)

Acteon Group (UK)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

Carestream Dental LLC (US)

Vatech Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Owandy Radiology (France)

Durr Dental SE (Germany)

Midmark Corporation (US)

Genoray Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Asahi Roentgen Co. Ltd. (Japan)

3Shape (Denmark)

PreXion Inc. (US)

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

Cefla Medical Equipment (Italy)

Apteryx Imaging (Canada)

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Align Technology Inc. (US)

J. Morita Corp. (Japan)

Fona Italy (Italy)

November 2021: Pearl and Unident announced a partnership to market Pearl's AI dental radiology solutions Second Opinion and Practice Intelligence®, integrated into the workflow of Unident's popular Onepix imaging software, and as standalone solutions.

Recent Developments:

November 2021: Pearl and Unident announced a partnership to market Pearl’s AI dental radiology solutions Second Opinion and Practice Intelligence®, integrated into the workflow of Unident’s popular Onepix imaging software, and as standalone solutions.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Dental Imaging Market?

How will the Dental Imaging Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Dental Imaging Market?

What is the Dental Imaging market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Dental Imaging Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Dental Imaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

