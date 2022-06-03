New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recloser Controls Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959867/?utm_source=GNW

Global Recloser Controls Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



Recloser controls are critical devices in overhead distribution systems helping clear circuit faults and enhancing serviceability by way of reestablishing power lines after momentary faults. The devices offer several benefits and the most important among them is the earth fault as well as sensitive earth fault protection. Other benefits include instantaneous metering, auto reclosing, demand logger, RTU for single enclosure remote control, and event log among others. A recloser represents an electric power protector, which consists of a circuit breaker that easily identifies a short circuit or over current network. The recloser has the advantage of shutting down automatically in cases when it is not in use. The reclosers help in preventing disruption of transmission service and in providing uninterrupted service by detecting temporary faults in a power distribution system during short circuits. The recloser resets the temporary problem automatically and restores the electric power. This is done by opening the line automatically, resetting the problem, and then by restoring the power. And in cases where the problem recurs, the recloser prevents any accidents by shutting off the power.



Recloser Control systems are widely used in utilities in their distribution networks. Auto-Recloser, a pole-top mounted reclosing circuit breaker is primarily implemented to safeguard parts of the network used in overhead supply lines, typically in remote locations. During the detection of fault currents on the overhead supply lines, the auto-recloser opens and closes the unit, after which it locks out automatically. These properties make auto-reclosers an essential component in an electrical system as the occurrence of short circuits are a common phenomenon. With the primary aim of auto-reclosers is to significantly improve the consistency of the distribution network, they have found widespread usage in power grids.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Recloser Controls estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$929.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydraulic segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $233.3 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $291.8 Million by 2026



The Recloser Controls market in the U.S. is estimated at US$233.3 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$291.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, increased thrust on automation of power distribution systems for increasing reliability and quality of distribution, and expanding power distribution networks are the factors leading to anticipations of strong growth rates for the market for recloser controls. Increasing demand worldwide for automation of electric supply, for increased reliability and quality of power, is one of the key growth promoting factors for the market. Globally, demand for electricity is increasing at a steady pace, which is paving way for increased smart grid investments. This is one of the significant growth driving factors for the recloser control devices market. Growing investments towards upgrading mature substations and feeder line protections constitutes another prominent factor to fuel market growth over the coming years. Growing focus of all countries, developed and developing, in increasing renewable generation would also drive growth for the global recloser controls market over the coming years.



By Phase Segment, Single Phase to Reach $723.8 Million by 2026



Global market for Single Phase (Phase) segment is estimated at US$574.9 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach US$723.8 Million by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 4.1% over the analysis period. China constitutes the largest regional market for Single Phase segment, accounting for 21.4% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 5.5% over the analysis period, to reach US$178.8 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Entec Electric and Electronic Co., Ltd.

G&W Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated

NOJA Power Switchgear Pty Ltd

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tavrida Electric GmbH

Ghorit Electrical Co., LTD







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959867/?utm_source=GNW



