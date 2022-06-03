New York, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cable Modems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959848/?utm_source=GNW

Global Cable Modem Equipment Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cable Modem Equipment estimated at US$7.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. External, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Internal segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Cable Modem Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Interactive Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR



In the global Interactive segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$869.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 27 Featured) -

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Askey Computer Corporation

CastleNet Technology, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CommScope

D-Link Corporation

Lindsay Broadband Inc

Netgear, Inc

Technicolor SA

Texas Instruments

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd

Ubee Interactive

Zoom Telephonics, Inc

Zyxel Communications Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Increase in Work from Home Drives Need for Internet

Connectivity, Spurs Demand for Cable Modems

Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN Usage in

March-2020

Cable Modem: Introduction

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Internal Modems Decline, External Modems Record High Growth

Asia-Pacific to Make Strong Gains in Cable Modem Equipment Market

Recent Market Activity

Cable Modems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for High Speed Broadband Services Spurs Growth

Breakdown of Number of Fixed Broadband Subscriptions in OECD by

Technology: 2019

Fixed Broadband Speed (in mbps) in Select Countries: April 2020

Increase in Cable Broadband Subscriber Base Presents

Opportunity for Cable Modem Equipment Demand

Rise in Internet User Base and Digitalization Trend Augurs Well

for Cable Modem Equipment Market

Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users (in Billion)

and Internet Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2015

through 2019

Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Internet Penetration

Rate (in %) by Region for the Year 2019

Breakdown of Internet Users (in %) by Region: Q1 2020

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries: April 2020

Increasing Penetration of IoT Boosts Demand for Cable Modems

Number of IoT Active Device Connections (in Billions) for the

Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Use of Cable Modem Technology for Improving Entertainment &

Information Services over PCs & Smart TVs Fuel Market

Prospects

Expanding IPTV Subscriber Base Widens Growth

Trend towards Smart Homes Drives Installations of Cable Modem

Equipment

Smart Home Penetration Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2020

Global Smart Home Penetration Rate (%): 2017-2025

Global Home Automation Market by Application (in %): 2019

Rise in Smart Device Usage Trend in Small Scale Enterprises

Drives Need for Cable Modem Equipment

Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019,

2021, 2023 and 2025

Roll out of Cable Modems for Higher Speeds

Recent Product Developments

Advent of Cable Modems over CATV Networks Presents Growth

Opportunities

5G Network Technology: A Viable Alternative to Cable Modems?

Standards & Regulations

DOCSIS Versions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable

Modems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cable Modems by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

External by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for External by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for External by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Internal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Internal by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Internal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Interactive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Interactive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable

Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable

Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Cable Modems by Application -

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Cable Modems by Application -

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Cable Modems by Application -

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Cable Modems by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal

and Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Cable Modems by Application -

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable

Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cable

Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Cable Modems by Application -

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Cable Modems by Application -

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Type - External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External,

Internal and Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cable Modems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Type - External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External,

Internal and Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External,

Internal and Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 109: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Cable Modems Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 112: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: India Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External, Internal and

Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 115: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: India Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: South Korea Historic Review for Cable Modems by Type -

External, Internal and Interactive Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for External,

Internal and Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 121: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cable Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and

Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Cable Modems by

Application - Residential, Commercial and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Cable Modems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Residential, Commercial and Other Applications for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cable Modems by Type - External, Internal and

Interactive - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable

Modems by Type - External, Internal and Interactive Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cable

Modems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

External, Internal and Interactive for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Cable Modems by Application - Residential,

Commercial and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cable

Modems by Application - Residential, Commercial and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Cable



