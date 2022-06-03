Quantum Computing Inc.’s (QCI) Rebel Brown to Deliver Two Virtual Presentations at WomenTech Global Conference 2022

WHY:

Women have always been at the forefront of STEM innovations. However, they are not as often acknowledged as their male counterparts. As women gain more recognition in the workplace, advanced technologies offer unique and powerful opportunities for women to step up to visibly lead key innovations that dramatically change our world. In “Is Quantum Computing the Platform for Your STEM Success?” Rebel will describe the basics of quantum computing, leading into the best ways to leverage quantum computing as a significant opportunity to advance your career in STEM. Attendees will learn a bit about quantum computing, and review the key areas of expertise in the quantum ecosystem that offer STEM opportunities and the skills needed to step into the world of quantum computing.



In “An Introduction to Quantum Computing: How This Emerging Technology May Be the Key to Optimizing FEMA Relief Effects and Emergency Response,” Rebel will discuss how quantum computing promises to improve government agencies’ effectiveness with regard to coordinating relief efforts, planning the transportation of refugees, and optimizing the logistics, shipping and delivery of emergency supplies. In times of global unrest, it is essential that the U.S. government have the most powerful tools at its disposal. Attendees will gain a basic understanding of quantum optimization and learn how quantum computing provides immense opportunities for more effective and efficient emergency response.

