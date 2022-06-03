RESCON congratulates Doug Ford and Ontario PCs on re-election

Vaughan, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Residential Construction Council of Ontario (RESCON) congratulates Premier Doug Ford and the PCs for being re-elected. We would especially like to congratulate Steve Clark and Monte McNaughton, as they have been big supporters of the industry and understand the importance of residential construction and the skilled trades to the economy.

“We are looking forward to working with the government on urgent initiatives to boost the supply of housing, modernize the development application process, and move forward with programs to get more people into the voluntary trades,” says RESCON president Richard Lyall. “We were especially pleased at the commitment during the campaign to build 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years.

“Now that the dust has settled, the real work begins. It is critical for government and the residential construction industry to work together to reach that target by cutting red tape and using innovations like off-site panelized and modular housing which will enable homes to be built quicker.”

The PC government has already taken positive steps to address the crisis. The More Homes, More Choice Act was passed in 2019. This past February, a Housing Affordability Task Force came up with 55 recommendations to boost housing supply. And in March, the government introduced the More Homes for Everyone Act which commits to a housing supply action plan every year over four years.

However, more action is needed to address the situation. We are still well short of producing the number of homes needed to sustain growth and welcome the influx of immigrants coming to Ontario each year.

To tackle the problem, we must embrace innovation, streamline the development approvals process, and continue with initiatives that clear the path for more youth, women and people from underrepresented groups to learn the specialized skill sets needed to work in residential construction.

“Ontario’s PCs have played a leadership role in addressing the ongoing housing crisis since taking office,” says Lyall. “They have listened to the concerns of the residential construction industry and have been working towards a solution to the significant housing supply deficit. Ontario’s residential builders are eager and willing to continue working with the PC government to move the needle on housing. Owning a home is the Canadian dream. We must keep that dream alive.”

Background on RESCON: RESCON is the province’s leading association of residential builders committed to providing leadership and fostering innovation in the industry.