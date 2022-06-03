With 9.2% CAGR, Whey Protein Market Size worth USD 16.4 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Whey Protein Market finds that the increasing incidences of chronic illnesses as well as mounting demand of whey protein for nutritional supplements, personal care, and food & beverages industry are factors that influence the growth of Whey Protein Market.



The total Global Whey Protein Market is estimated to reach USD 16.4 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market revenue valued at USD 9.7 Billion in the year 2021 and is forecast to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Whey Protein Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Form (Powder, Liquid), by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Grade (Food Grade, Pharma Grade, Feed Grade), by End Use (Infant Formula and Baby Foods, Dietary Supplements, Food Processing, Sports Nutrition), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/whey-protein-market-1550/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Demand for Sports Nutrition

The younger generation is becoming more interested in sports and fitness activities, which is driving up demand for sports nutrition. In addition, sports drinks containing Whey Protein Market have gained popularity in recent years. The notion of sports drinks is relatively new to consumers in developing countries, but as awareness and availability improve, the sports drinks business has experienced rapid expansion in terms of both value and volume in recent years. As a result, new products have been introduced, and many businesses are investing in research and development to meet consumer demand.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Whey Protein market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.2% during the forecast period.

The Whey Protein market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 9.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific projected to dominate the worldwide Whey Protein market.



Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/whey-protein-market-1550/0

Benefits of Purchasing Whey Protein Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Whey Protein Market:

Form Powder Liquid

Nature Organic Conventional

Grade Food Grade Pharma Grade Feed Grade

End Use Infant Formula and Baby Foods Dietary Supplements Food Processing Sports Nutrition Beverages Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/whey-protein-market-1550

Growing health awareness among people

People are increasingly joining gyms and fitness centers as the prevalence of lifestyle diseases rises and customers become more health-conscious. Whey Protein Market is in high demand, as protein supplements are frequently advised at these facilities.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food production industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/whey-protein-market-1550/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Whey Protein Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Whey Protein Market in the year 2021. The major driving factors for the market are the increasing use of food supplements with reduced calorie levels along with high nutritional content in the region. Because of their dietary habits, high disposable income, and access to a variety of processed and ready-to-eat goods that are not necessarily good for consumer health, the region's population is becoming more obese and suffering from lifestyle-related ailments. This creates a prospective market for Whey Protein Market to help the population turn to a healthier lifestyle.

List of Prominent Players in the Whey Protein Market:

Hilmar Cheese Company

Glanbia Foods Inc.

Arla Food Ingredients Group

Leprino Foods

Grande Cheese Company

Davisco Foods International

Agropur Inc.

Havero Hoogwegt B.V.

Fonterra Co-Operative Group

Lactilas International

Westland Milk Products

Carbery Group

AMCO Proteins

Milk Specialities Global

Prinova Group LLC



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Whey Protein Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Form (Powder, Liquid), by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Grade (Food Grade, Pharma Grade, Feed Grade), by End Use (Infant Formula and Baby Foods, Dietary Supplements, Food Processing, Sports Nutrition), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/whey-protein-market-381707

Recent Developments:

December 2021: Pownut Healthcare launched its three different protein powders for men, women, and children. All the three flavors come in two flavors, namely vanilla and chocolate. The company claims these products do not cause bloating and indigestion like other products available on the market.

August 2021: Nutra Box launched its best plant-based protein powder in India. It is made of 100% natural constituents, which makes it organic. It contains 100% plant protein with a rich amino acid profile, the highest bioavailability of proteins.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Whey Protein Market?

How will the Whey Protein Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Whey Protein Market?

What is the Whey Protein market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Whey Protein Market throughout the forecast period?

This report titled “Whey Protein Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Form

• Powder

• Liquid



• Nature

• Organic

• Conventional



• Grade

• Food Grade

• Pharma Grade

• Feed Grade



• End Use

• Infant Formula and Baby Foods

• Dietary Supplements

• Food Processing

• Sports Nutrition

• Beverages

• Others



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • Hilmar Cheese Company



• Glanbia Foods Inc.



• Arla Food Ingredients Group



• Leprino Foods



• Grande Cheese Company



• Davisco Foods International



• Agropur Inc.



• Havero Hoogwegt B.V.



• Fonterra Co-Operative Group



• Lactilas International



• Westland Milk Products



• Carbery Group



• AMCO Proteins



• Milk Specialities Global



• Prinova Group LLC Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/whey-protein-market-1550/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Protein Supplements Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/protein-supplements-market-1545

Bioactive Ingredients and Product Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bioactive-ingredients-and-product-market-1464

Lipid Nutrition Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/lipid-nutrition-market-1438

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/egg-replacement-ingredients-market-1436

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: