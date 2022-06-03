AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Signs USA Security as New Dealer, Receives Multiple ROSA Order

Detroit, Michigan, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed USA Security as a new authorized dealer and has received an order for 2 ROSA security robots from this new dealer. USA Security designs fully integrated commercial security systems that utilize cutting-edge technology. USA Security is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota and supports a variety of industries across the United States.



Although not named due to non-disclosure agreements, the Company confirmed that the 2 ROSA security devices will be deployed at a large retail center located in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. The dual ROSAs are expected to audibly greet shoppers with welcoming messages and visuals while performing routine surveillance of the property’s entrances from the parking garages.

“RAD solutions are what the security industry needs right now,” said Chris Daniels, Director of Sales and Marketing at USA Security. “We expect to save this client close to $300,000 over the next three years - with just two ROSAs. Our clients want to save money while keeping their properties and guests safe and secure. We’re able to do that with RAD.”

“We welcome USA Security, another strong regional dealer that gets it,” said Mark Folmer, President of RAD. “Their first order is a textbook deployment for two ROSAs, we can expect great results from this great new dealer.”

“It’s wonderful to see security services dealers and their clients embracing what we’re doing,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “The current economic, employment and social conditions are driving companies to review everything they’re doing, including how they’re handing security. I look forward to providing solid solutions and value to USA Security and their clients,” Reinharz concluded.

With the addition of the new authorized dealer, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 43, covering the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

