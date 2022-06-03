The Future of Food Can Market Economy Size Expected a Growth of USD 39.1 Billion by 2028; According to Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Food Can Market finds that number of health-conscious consumers as well as increasing awareness about healthy nutrients in food, are factors that influencing the growth of Food Can Market. Additionally, the rise in awareness regarding the drawbacks of using single-use plastics, in addition the government intervention in banning the use of such plastics that affect the environment adversely across the globe is further propelling the market growth.

The total Global Food Can Market revenue stood at a value USD 27.9 Billion in the year 2021. The Global Market is estimated to reach USD 39.1 Billion by the year 2028 and is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Food Can Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Aluminum Cans, Steel/Tin Cans), by Application (Ready Meals, Powder Products, Fish and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-can-market-1587/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Consumer Inclination toward the Consumption of Convenience Food Products

In this modern world, the trend of food consumption is shifting swiftly from traditional food consumption to ready-to-eat food consumption. This ready-to-eat food produced should be of better quality. Thus, canning of these foods helps the prevention and increase the shelf life of the food. This is owing to canning of food products is, its preservation method which includes, sealing and sterilizing of food products in airtight containers. Thus, several types of food cans are available in market, such as vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, soups & sauces, beans and meals. Also, sweets & desserts, beans, lentils, and pastas are also available in cans. Hence, the availability of various foods in cans is increasing the adoption of food cans. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019, 292.74 million people consumed jams and jellies in the country.

Moreover, the busy lifestyle and increasing women's working population across the globe is increasing the adoption of food cans as a ready-to-eat food option. Hence, further propelling the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Food Can market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% during the forecast period.

The Food Canmarket was estimated to be worth roughly USD 27.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 39.1 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacificis projected to dominate the worldwide Food Can market.





Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/food-can-market-1587/0

Benefits of Purchasing Food Can Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Food Can Market:

Material Aluminum Cans Steel/Tin Cans

Application Ready Meals Powder Products Fish and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Processed Food Pet Food

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-can-market-1587

Rapidly Expanding Distribution Channels

For food cans, the distribution channels such as supermarkets/ hypermarkets, and convenience stores are increasing at its unprecedented level. In addition, increasing urbanization and industrialization is further propelling the number of increasing distribution channels. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the top 4 retailers in 2019 were Walmart Stores, Inc., Kroger, Albertson's, and Target. Ahold Delhaize and Publix were ranked amongst the top 8 for most of the last decade, reflecting the impact of industry mergers and acquisitions. Thus, increasing distribution channels is further anticipated to propel market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-can-market-1587/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Food Can Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Food Can Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are, increasing consumption of food cans in major countries in Europe such as, Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. Additionally, new flavours, textures, and higher nutritional value of the product is further increasing the consumption and adoption rate in the region, contributing to the market growth. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing investments by key manufacturers, and the presence of a large base of population in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Food Can Market:

Crown Holdings

Wells Can Company

Kian Joo Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.

CAN-PACK SA

Aaron Packaging Inc.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

Visy Industries

Jame strong Packaging





Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Food Can Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material (Aluminum Cans, Steel/Tin Cans), by Application (Ready Meals, Powder Products, Fish and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/food-can-market-322504

Recent Developments:

May 2020: Crown Holdings Inc. started building its new USD 147.6 million 327,000-square-foot can manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and plans to open the facility in spring 2021.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Food Can Market?

How will the Food Can Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Food Can Market?

What is the Food Can market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Food Can Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Food Can Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Material Aluminum Cans Steel/Tin Cans

Application Ready Meals Powder Products Fish and Seafood Fruits and Vegetables Processed Food Pet Food

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Crown Holdings

Wells Can Company

Kian Joo Group

Silgan Holdings Inc.

CAN-PACK SA

Aaron Packaging Inc.

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

Visy Industries

Jame strong Packaging Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/food-can-market-1587/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Ice Cream Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ice-cream-market-1621

Corn Tortilla Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/corn-tortilla-market-1599

Plant Based Yogurt Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/plant-based-yogurt-market-1598

Packaged Juice Market :- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/packaged-juice-market-1586

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research , provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: