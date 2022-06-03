The Funding Centre for Social Welfare and Health Organisations (STEA) selects Innofactor to continue the maintenance and development of a grant and case management system  

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Inside Information, on June 3, 2022, at 15:50 Finnish time

The Funding Centre for Social Welfare and Health Organisations (STEA) has selected Innofactor in a public procurement competition to continue the maintenance and development of a grant and case management system. The work will be carried out with agile methods.

Innofactor's estimate of the value of the procurement for the three-year contract period is approximately EUR 1.8 million.

The Funding Centre for Social Welfare and Health Organisations (STEA) is a state-aid authority operating in connection with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health. STEA is responsible for the preparation, payment, monitoring, and impact evaluation of funds granted to social and health organisations.

The decision will be legally valid after the appeal period defined in the Procurement Act has passed.

Espoo, June 3, 2022

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

