Cartier to Update Resources on Globex’s Nordeau Royalty Property

English French

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Cartier Resources Inc. (ECR-TSXV) has announced that InnovExplo Inc. have been awarded a mandate to estimate the gold resources of the Nordeau West deposit located 450 metres east of Cartier’s Chimo Mine.



Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier Resources commented, “This new resource estimate will allow the NI 43-101 resources of the Nordeau West deposit to be integrated with the resource estimate parameters that take into account the lateral proximity of the existing and projected mining infrastructures of the Chimo Mine property”.

Globex retains a 3% Gross Metal Royalty on the Nordeau West deposit as well as a large number of other claims to the east along the Cadillac Break corridor.

(Note: Production royalties are only payable upon production.)

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.

President & CEO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

86, 14th Street

Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

55,467,917 shares issued and outstanding

