Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

DEERFIELD, Ill., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA), a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital health, today announced that it has granted restricted stock unit awards to five (5) employees, none of whom was an executive officer, as an inducement for them to accept employment with Surgalign, and representing the right to receive, in the aggregate, up to 27,877 shares of Surgalign common stock. The award was granted on June 1, 2022 and it was made under the Surgalign Holdings, Inc. 2021 Inducement Plan. One-third of the restricted stock units vest on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-eighth of the remaining restricted stock units vest on each subsequent quarterly anniversary of the date of grant, such that the award will be fully vested on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to continued employment through the applicable vesting date.



The awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Surgalign Holdings and were granted to the new employees as an inducement material to their acceptance of employment with Surgalign pursuant to Nasdaq rules.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a global medical technology company committed to the promise of digital health and is building out its digital surgery platform to drive transformation across the surgical landscape. Uniquely aligned and resourced to advance the standard of care, the company is building technologies surgeons will look to for what is truly possible for their patients. Surgalign is focused on bringing surgeons solutions that predictably deliver superior clinical and economic outcomes. Surgalign markets products throughout the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide through an expanding network of top independent distributors. Surgalign is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, with commercial, innovation and design centers in San Diego, CA, Warsaw and Poznan, Poland and Wurmlingen, Germany. Learn more at www.surgalign.com and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

