Sterling to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences in New York City, Boston, and Chicago

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that CEO Josh Peirez and CFO Peter Walker will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences:



Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City on June 7, 2022: CEO Josh Peirez and CFO Peter Walker will present at approximately 12:50pm ET and meet with investors.

Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston on June 8, 2022: CEO Josh Peirez and CFO Peter Walker will present at approximately 3:00pm ET and meet with investors. The webcast can be viewed here. An archive of the webcast will be available for a limited time on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com.

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on June 9, 2022: CFO Peter Walker will present at approximately 8:00am CT and meet with investors.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 50,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducted more than 95 million searches in the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

