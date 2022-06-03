Canada Disability Benefit Legislation Important for Canadians Affected by MS to Make Ends Meet

English French

TORONTO, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada applauds the tabling of legislation to create a Canada Disability Benefit, intended to provide income support to Canadians who live with a disability.



The MS Society launched a digital petition in March in support of the Canada Disability Benefit. Within 24 hours of launch, the petition had close to 10,000 signatures from all over Canada, signaling the widespread support for the government to introduce this benefit as soon as possible. In May, for MS Awareness Month, MS Society representatives met with more than 60 Parliamentarians to discuss key policy priorities important to the MS community. The meetings emphasized the importance of a quick introduction of the Canada Disability Benefit and ensuring that such a benefit would include people who live with episodic disabilities as defined in the Accessible Canada Act.

“We received an incredible amount of support from Members of Parliament and Senators about the need to provide income support to Canadians living with MS during our Day on the Hill meetings,” said Benjamin Davis, Senior Vice-President, Mission at the MS Society of Canada. “We look forward to continuing our advocacy work with the federal government as this legislation moves through the legislative process to ensure that this benefit is inclusive of episodic disabilities.”

The MS Society is committed to ensuring that Canadians impacted by MS can participate fully in all aspects of life. More than 90,000 Canadians live with MS, with 12 Canadians diagnosed every day. MS impacts all Canadians – not just the people who live with MS, but their family, friends, and community. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges faced by people living with MS has only heightened, and the need for information, resources and supports are as urgent and critical as ever. To keep up to date as the bill moves through the legislative process, click here to join our MS supporter network.

About multiple sclerosis and the MS Society of Canada

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). It is considered an episodic disability meaning that the severity and duration of illness and disability can vary and are often followed by periods of wellness. It can also be progressive. Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49 and the unpredictable effects of the disease will last for the rest of their lives. The MS Society provides information, support and advocacy to people affected by MS, and funds research to find the cause and cure for the disease, bringing us closer to a world free of MS. Please visit mssociety.ca or call 1-800-268-7582 for more information, to get involved, or to support Canadians affected by MS by making a donation.



Join the conversation and connect with the MS community online. Find the MS Society on Twitter, Instagram or like our page on Facebook.

CONTACT:

Faisal Ikram

MS Society of Canada

faisal.ikram@mssociety.ca

(647) 362-8529