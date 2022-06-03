TOMI Announces Inclusion on EPA’s List Q of Disinfectants for Emerging Viral Pathogens

FREDERICK, Md., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist brand of products, has been included on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) list of “Disinfectants for Emerging Viral Pathogens (EVPs): List Q” for the use of its BIT solution to help fight the spread of rare or novel viruses such as Monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 and its variants that causes COVID-19. TOMI was notified of EPA’s inclusion on June 2, 2022.



When rare or novel viruses cause outbreaks of disease, there may be few if any disinfectants that have been tested and registered for use against that specific pathogen. To prepare for situations like these, the EPA created the EVP guidance, a voluntary process which allows disinfectant manufacturers to submit data to EPA demonstrating a product’s efficacy against difficult-to-inactivate viruses. In the event of an outbreak that meets certain criteria, EPA triggers the EVP guidance for a specific virus and in doing so, authorizes companies whose products have EVP claims to make statements on their websites, social media, and technical literature about their product’s expected efficacy against the emerging virus. TOMI’s inclusion on the EVP list positions its SteraMist products as effective tools to provide disinfection protection against emerging viruses.

Dr. Halden Shane, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to have our BIT solution recognized by EPA as an effective and environmentally friendly disinfectant for use against emerging viral pathogens including Monkeypox virus, SARS-CoV-2 virus and its variants. SteraMist has been and continues to be a leading solution for the disinfection and decontamination of numerous different viruses, and TOMI’s inclusion on List Q is yet another testament to the reliability and effectiveness of our product.”

TOMI has a long-standing customer that uses SteraMist within their laboratory to control the monkeypox virus. SteraMist is a premier disinfectant that utilizes ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology in which a low-percentage hydrogen peroxide passes through a cold plasma arc to deliver a six-log or higher kill on contact. SteraMist has been shown to present no risk of human health or adverse effects on medical or lab equipment.

Interested parties can access EPA’s guidance at this link.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

