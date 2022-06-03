Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded $5.6 Million Contract Modification for Air Force Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure Support

Johnstown, PA, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Environment, Safety, and Infrastructure (SAF/IEE) has awarded a contract modification worth $5.6 million to Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC).

For more than a decade, CTC has provided policy, guidance, and oversight support to SAF/IEE’s energy and water portfolio. Under this program, CTC delivers proven program management processes along with subject matter expertise and advanced performance in facility energy, climate resilience, water and utility management, mission assurance, strategic communications, and statutory and legislative affairs. In addition to energy and water, this contract modification also covers safety, environment, and infrastructure. CTC is supported by two subcontracting partners who provide additional technical expertise.

“We are honored SAF/IEE has continued working with CTC and our talented employees to bring technical expertise and innovative solutions to the complex challenges facing the Department of the Air Force,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We look forward to maintaining our strong partnership and share SAF/IEE’s desire to develop solutions to enhance mission assurance.”

CTC’s work is led by Richard “RB” Brill, Director of CTC’s Air Force Strategic Advisory Program. “We remain committed to providing the analytical and technical resources SAF/IEE needs to realize their mission and navigate a very broad portfolio,” said Brill. “This award recognizes our team’s track record for bringing the knowledge, skills, and enthusiasm to tackle energy, environmental, and infrastructure challenges head on.”

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

