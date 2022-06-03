Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/TP

| Source: Panostaja Oyj Panostaja Oyj

Tampere, FINLAND

Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions June 3, 2022 at 16:30 pm.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Pääkkönen, Tarja 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20220603110456_35
   
Issuer
Name:Panostaja Oyj
LEI:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2022-06-03
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009800379
 
Volume:6452
Unit price:0,00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:6452
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro

PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/