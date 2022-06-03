Paytronix Announces 2022 C-Store Loyaltees Winners

Pump & Pantry, Maverik and Pump N Pantry introduce innovative and impactful digital guest engagement programs



NEWTON, Mass., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced the three convenience store brands that have won 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards. The 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees Awards celebrate the companies that emerged from the crucible of the Covid 19 pandemic even stronger by using the advanced Paytronix digital guest experience platform to deliver truly innovative and market-defining guest experiences.

Winners include:

Launch of the Year award goes to Pump & Pantry for its "Pumped Up Rewards" program, which focuses heavily on fuel savings. The program was launched concurrent with the brand’s 50th celebration and required guests to register as loyalty members in order to enter a sweepstakes to win a trip to Disney World as well as a classic 1971 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia. Once registered, member could earn entries with each visit as well as bonus entries when purchasing sponsored food and beverages. Pump & Pantry received over 3.5 million entries by the end of summer. By the end of 2021, Pumped Up Rewards had exceeded its goals across multiple metrics; visits, spend, spend per visit, and penetration all improved month over month. Plus, the loyalty base has allowed the brand to partner with its vendors to provide savings every month in various categories.

The Exceptional Customer Experience award goes to Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop. Maverik became the first c-store brand in the country to enable customers to add their Adventure Club loyalty card to Apple Wallet. The Adventure Club loyalty cards leverage Apple Pay and Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to safely and seamlessly allow customers to pay, earn and access rewards at all 390+ Maverik stores across 12 states - all with a simple tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch. This experience is available to customers both at checkout within the convenience store, and when paying at the pump with an iPhone or Apple Watch.

The Business Impact award goes to Pump N Pantry for its Pump N Pantry Perks loyalty program, which includes Paytronix loyalty, online ordering, and a branded white label app. Launched to all 14 stores in rural Pennsylvania, the program had 6,000 customers enrolled as of April 2022. There are 11,000 active cards, and 2500 downloads of app. Customers can access the program via their mobile app, online or with a physical card. Online orders and payments are integrated into the Perks program so members earn club and perks rewards no matter how they shop. Since launching the Pump N Pantry Perks program in January 2021, online orders have jumped to 14 percent of all deli foodservice sales, which includes pizza, subs, burgers and other items. Paytronix technology also facilitated both drive-thru and curbside delivery, which cater to people who are in a hurry and don’t want to order at a kiosk and then wait for it to be ready.

The 2022 Paytronix Loyaltees winners were selected from Paytronix’s customer base of more than 1800 global brands for their innovative deployment of the Paytronix digital guest engagement platform as well as the ability of their programs to drive their businesses forward.

“Pump & Pantry, Maverik — Adventure’s First Stop, and Pump N Pantry are all examples of c-store brands who leveraged the Paytronix platform to improve the customer experience and drive more value to their bottom lines,” said Paytonix CEO Andrew Robbins. “Their digital guest engagement programs make shopping easier and faster for customers while also getting members more invested in their brands.”

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 1,800 brands across 34,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 225 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix delivers artificial intelligence features that motivate increased visits and spending throughout the customer journey. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .