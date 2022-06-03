NeurologyLive® Announces Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ Inaugural Class of Inductees

CRANBURY, N.J., June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurologyLive® and the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) today announced the inaugural class of Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ inductees. Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ is a premier neuroscience award that celebrates pioneers, innovators and future generations of leaders selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in multiple sclerosis.

The award ceremony, supported by Atara Bio and Bristol Myers Squibb, took place on Thursday, June 2, 2022, during the CMSC Annual Meeting at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

Launched in 2021, the Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ program recognizes individuals who have reached landmark successes within the field of multiple sclerosis. Out of many nominations, the steering committed selected only nine multiple sclerosis health care professionals to join the prestigious 2022 inaugural class.

The Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ steering committee is a group of health care professionals – all giants in their own right – who came together to provide guidance to NeurologyLive® on the development of this new recognition initiative. The steering committee selects the finalists and, ultimately, the inductees in each category from the nominations submitted late last year.

“We’d like to congratulate each and every single member of this year’s class of inductees on this enormous honor,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of NeurologyLive®. “It is no surprise that these health care professionals were recognized for their contributions to multiple sclerosis and dedication to this vital practice. They are all pioneers and leaders within the multiple sclerosis community.”

The 2022 honorees by award category are as follows:

Global Impact: Victor M. Rivera, MD, FAAN - Baylor College of Medicine

Mental Health: Frederick W. Foley, PhD - Yeshiva University/Holy Name Medical Center

Neuroimaging: David Li, MD, FRCPC - University of British Columbia

Neurology: T. Jock Murray, OC, ONS, MD, FAAN, MACP, FACPC, FRCP, FCAHS - Dalhousie University MS Research Unit

Nursing: Valerie Stickel-Diehl, RN, MS, MSCN - Ruan Neurology at MercyOne Hospital

Patient Care: Ellen S. Lathi, MD - The Elliot Lewis Center for Multiple Sclerosis Care

Pharmacy: Nancy Ross, PharmD, BCACP, MSCS, CSP - The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta

Research: Peter A. Calabresi, MD - Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Rehabilitation: Kathleen Brandfass, MS, PT - UPMC/Centers for Rehab Services



The Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ steering committee, NeurologyLive® and CMSC also honored two individuals for their contributions:

The Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ Legacy Award: The late Susan E. Bennett, PT, DPT, EdD, NCS, MSCS - Bennett Rehabilitation Institute/University at Buffalo/D’Youville University; accepted by Lacey E. Bromley, PT, DPT, PhD, NCS, on behalf of Dr. Bennett

The Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ Visionary Award: June Halper, MSN, APN-C, MSCN, FAAN - The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers

About NeurologyLive®

NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, stroke and more. The NeurologyLive® platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise.

The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™

Giants of Multiple Sclerosis™ is a premier neuroscience award program that celebrates pioneers, innovators and future generations of leaders who have been selected by their peers for their remarkable achievements in multiple sclerosis. Started in 2021, the program was established to recognize those participating in the care of patients with MS who often go unrecognized across several disciplines.



NeurologyLive® Media Contact

Carl Baus

1 (609) 433-6301

cbaus@mjhassoc.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4543c16-9c8d-4a79-ad76-d49e1b30ec98