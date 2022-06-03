Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Presents Clinical Research Results at 2022 ASCO® Annual Meeting

Fort Myers, Florida, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLS (FCS) physicians are presenting the outcomes of 33 clinical trials, the majority being Phase 1, at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting being held June 3 – 6 in Chicago, Illinois. This year’s meeting marks the first time in over two years that the international conference is being offered in person. With over 120 abstract sub-categories, attendees have the opportunity to learn about the most advanced treatments, research and innovation in oncology care at a global scale.

FCS operates three Phase 1 Drug Development Units where many of the featured studies originated. Additional abstracts presented at the 2022 ASCO® Annual Meeting include late-phase studies from clinical trials conducted at several FCS clinics located throughout Florida. Studies will highlight a diverse range of cutting-edge treatments.

“Having the majority of newly approved oncology drugs and therapies in the United States originate from clinical trials conducted by FCS physicians, it is imperative that we share these advances in medical oncology with our peers so that we can continue to evolve cancer care,” said FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD.

FCS Scientific Director of Clinical Research Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP first-authored a poster discussion for a study on metastatic breast cancer, is also a co-author on a second poster presentation for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Shekeab Jauhari, MD is the lead author for a poster presentation of an immunotherapy-based study for solid tumors and co-author for a phase 1 study for advanced renal cell carcinoma and ovarian tumors that will be presented orally.

FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD is lead author for a phase 2 study poster discussion on advanced gynecologic malignancies, co-author of five additional phase 1 trials in poster and oral presentations and one published study for non-small cell lung cancer.

FCS medical oncologist Cesar Augusto Perez, MD is the lead author for a poster presentation of a first-in-human study for breast cancer. He is also the co-author of five poster presentations covering primarily phase 1 and phase 2 trials for molecularly targeted agents, melanoma and skin cancer, and head and neck cancer.

FCS Chief Medical Officer of Therapeutics and Analytics Lucio N. Gordan, MD is the lead author for a publication covering community oncology biomarker testing rates for non-small cell metastatic lung cancer of which FCS hematologists and medical oncologists Anjan J. Patel, MD and Matthew A. Fink, MD served as co-authors. Dr. Gordan also co-authored two studies on care delivery for lung cancer patients that will be featured at the conference.

The following FCS physician investigators will present research results during poster presentations/discussions:

Additionally, the following FCS physician investigators will present research results during oral presentations:

FCS hematologist and medical oncologist Daniel L. Spitz, MD, FACP - molecular based treatment for endometrial cancer

FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Judy S. Wang, MD - immunotherapy

Several committees were formed to plan for the extensive research presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting. Faithlore Gardner, MD, Lowell L. Hart, MD, FACP, Manish Patel, MD, Cesar Augusto Perez, MD and Judy Wang, MD were involved in committees to develop the program.

“It makes me incredibly proud, knowing that our patients have access to the most cutting-edge oncology therapies and treatments,” said FCS President & Managing Physician Michael Diaz, MD, “especially since we are able to provide such advanced levels of care in a community-based setting, which is a large contributing factor to the success we see in our research – being able to treat patients close to home.”

“Our physicians continue to be leaders in the oncology community, spearheading innovative approaches to cancer care on a global scale. Their efforts both in our clinics and in the research presented at ASCO speak volumes to the high-level patient care we provide at FCS and the entire oncology ecosystem,” remarked FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology, Inc. (ASCO®) represents nearly 45,000 oncology professionals who care for people living with cancer. Through research, education, and promotion of high quality and equitable patient care, ASCO works to conquer cancer.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Recognized by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) with a national Clinical Trials Participation Award, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. Over the past 5 years, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with Florida Cancer Specialists participation.* Trained in such prestigious medical schools and research institutes as Duke, Stanford, Harvard, Emory, MD Anderson, and Memorial Sloan Kettering, our physicians are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Florida Cancer Specialists has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies, and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies, genomic-based treatment, and immunotherapy. Our values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians, and staff.

*Prior to approval

